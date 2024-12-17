Disney Vacation Club Welcomes First Guests to the Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Expansion of beloved resort will deliver more island-inspired vacation memories in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Island Tower addition at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows is now open. Located on the scenic shores of the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World Resort, the new tower is inspired by the vibrant spirit and rich cultures of the Polynesian Islands. The waterfront retreat adds 268 rooms to the resort, offering a unique variety of accommodations for Disney Vacation Club members and guests.

Located along the stunning shores of the Seven Seas Lagoon, the new Island Tower addition at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows celebrates the vibrant spirit of the Polynesian Islands, the natural elements and the magic of Disney storytelling. With over 260 beautifully designed rooms, stunning interior spaces and brand-new amenities, the waterfront expansion will become a new “home” for Disney Vacation Club members and guests to create new vacation memories.

"Boasting spectacular views of Seven Seas Lagoon and located just a short monorail or boat ride away from Magic Kingdom Park, the Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows is a fantastic addition to this member-favorite resort," said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Vacation Club. "We look forward to members and guests embracing their inner wayfinder and discovering new ways to make magical vacation memories together."

The tower highlights a variety of artists from around the world to create a unique experience rooted in Polynesian heritage. From the tower's striking exterior design to its themed room types and interior spaces, members and guests are immediately immersed in the beauty of the natural elements – paired with the amazing guest service provided by Disney's cast members.

The Spirit of Polynesian Storytelling: Inside the Island Tower Expansion

The 10-story tower features a variety of room types to meet the different needs of travelers for vacations ranging from small getaways to multi-generational reunions. Each room includes custom artwork inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios film "Moana" and sustainable design elements, such as rugs made primarily from recycled plastic bottles.

A limited number of two-bedroom penthouse villas make their debut at the Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. Themed after the elements and Moana's love for nature, the penthouse villas sleep up to eight guests. In addition to a living room area, full-size kitchen, dining area, and three full bathrooms, the new penthouse villas have outdoor patio areas with stunning views of Magic Kingdom Park or Disney's Oak Trail and Magnolia Golf Courses.

One- and two-bedroom villas are themed to the beauty of water or Moana's love for nature and sleep five and nine guests, respectively. The villas include a full-size kitchen, dining area, and living area with sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed and a story-themed mural inspired by Moana sailing on her canoe to retrieve the heart of Te Fiti. These rooms also include two bathrooms, a primary bedroom and a washer and dryer, a staple to Disney Vacation Club villas.

Cozy deluxe studios celebrate the lush fauna and flora of the islands in an updated layout, including a seating area across from a kitchenette featuring a dishwasher, a first-of-its-kind for Disney Vacation Club deluxe studios. The deluxe studios offer a spa-like bathroom, an outdoor patio, and two queen-size beds, accommodating up to four guests.

Perfect for two guests, the duo studios are inspired by the wind and sky and include a queen-sized bed that conveniently tucks into the wall to reveal a sofa when not in use.

The expansion complements the existing 380 Disney Vacation Club rooms located at the Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, where guests can enjoy staying in beautifully designed studios found within one of the resort's classic Polynesian-themed three-story longhouses or two-bedroom bungalows.

The Way to Fun: New Activities for the Whole Family Featuring Iconic Moana Splash Zone

The brand-new Cove Pool area welcomes guests to an aquatic oasis perfect for relaxation. Guests can unwind in the zero-entry swimming pool while little ones can cool off at "Moana's Voyage," a whimsical splash area featuring a statue of Moana and her iconic canoe. Members and guests staying at the tower have exclusive access to four tropical terrace gardens inspired by the islands of Polynesia accessible on floors three through six. Each uniquely designed garden offers a peaceful retreat and scenic look at the surrounding areas, including a stellar spot to watch the fireworks at Magic Kingdom Park.

The new tower is also home to Wailulu Bar & Grill, a casual dining spot that celebrates the sea and how the ocean connects all life. The menu is influenced by ingredients common in the Polynesian islands with an all-day lunch and dinner menu. Both offer a variety of signature dishes, including spiced ham musubi and beef short rib loco moco. Wailulu Bar & Grill offers indoor and outdoor seating, showcasing custom artwork crafted from recycled materials and picturesque views of the Seven Seas Lagoon, including Magic Kingdom Park.

Green Features: Designed with Sustainability and Conservation at Its Core

The Island Tower addition was designed with sustainability and conservation at its core, while providing guests with the experience and features they expect from Disney Vacation Club. The tower is projected to use approximately 30 percent less energy than a typical resort of a similar size through a variety of measures, including optimized heating and cooling systems and energy-efficient lighting. Furthermore, the majority of the tower was constructed off-site using pre-fabrication techniques that help minimize construction waste. Like Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, the tower will be a part of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Green Lodging program, which recognizes lodging facilities that make a commitment to conserve and protect Florida's natural resources.

Disney Vacation Club members and guests staying at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows can enjoy many of these new amenities and other offerings including restaurants, lounges, shops and swimming pools at the resort. Guests can also take advantage of the tower's ideal location with a quick monorail ride to Magic Kingdom Park.

Walt Disney World: New and Upcoming Attractions and Experiences

From the Island Tower addition to Tiana's Bayou Adventure, members and guests visiting Walt Disney World will discover a thrilling collection of new attractions and experiences. Families will also enjoy family-friendly rides like Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT, lands like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios and other exciting attractions across all four parks.

Further growth is on the horizon, including the biggest expansion in the history of Magic Kingdom, a new Tropical Americas land coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom and much more. A Walt Disney World vacation provides a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, from the value to deluxe accommodations and promotional offers during the year.

Disney Vacation Club: Magical Adventures Year After Year

Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows is one of 17 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including the newest resorts, The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

About Disney Vacation Club

Disney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model. Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 250,000 member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership.

Disney Vacation Club members are able to choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney, members can also enjoy additional Disney-branded exchange options available through the Disney Collection, which includes select Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions, as well as hotel exchange with a range of well-known hotels in landmark cities and international destinations.

With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney theme parks in Florida and California, members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. For more information, visit DisneyVacationClub.com.

SOURCE Disney Vacation Club