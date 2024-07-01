Disney Vacation Club Welcomes Guests to First New Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort

Newly designed cabins embrace the wonders of the wilderness and the magic of Disney to create an unforgettable backdrop for vacation memories

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Disney Vacation Club celebrated the opening of the first phase of new cabins at The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort – A Disney Vacation Club Resort. Nestled in the woodlands of the Walt Disney World Resort, the cabins are a relaxing retreat where guests of all ages can enjoy many of the comforts of home blended with the joys of staying in the great outdoors.

Senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, Bill Diercksen,and Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground General Manager, Lauren Gossett, commemorate the opening The Cabins of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. © Disney

"The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort are nestled right in the heart of such a beloved resort and will be the perfect place for our Disney Vacation Club Members to create new vacation memories," said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Vacation Club. "Providing families with new ways to experience the magic of Disney is at the core of everything we do, and we cannot wait to welcome our Members and Walt Disney World Resort guests to this special property."

The 17th Disney Vacation Club property was commemorated with a fun-filled celebration in Pioneer Hall at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Diercksen reflected on the locale's vibrant history, followed by a special entertainment moment inspired by the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.

The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort will continue to open in phases throughout the year and will consist of more than 350 new cabins. The cabins are part of a collection of improvement projects underway at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to enhance the overall guest experience.

Inside The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort

Walt Disney Imagineers have drawn inspiration from the cabins' peaceful surroundings, infusing a touch of Disney whimsy to create unique accommodations dedicated to preserving the resort's heritage.

Floor to ceiling glass windows bring the beauty of the outdoors into each cabin, while charming original artwork adorns the interior. Each cabin features nods to the resort's early days as well some familiar faces, including Mickey Mouse, Pluto and the dynamic chipmunk duo, Chip and Dale.

Each one-bedroom cabin comfortably sleeps up to six guests and includes a main bedroom, bathroom, fully equipped kitchen, living area, dining area and outdoor patio. Elevated just-like-home comforts make each stay as one-of-a-kind as it gets. Dog-friendly cabins are also available for those looking to bring along their furry friend.

In addition to offering experiences and features that Members expect from Disney Vacation Club, the cabins were built with an eye toward sustainability in support of The Walt Disney Company's environmental goals. Through an innovative process developed in collaboration with two Florida businesses, each cabin was produced with less than one percent metal waste and was constructed in a way that preserved the natural beauty of the resort's wilderness. Additionally, each cabin is equipped with an on-site electric vehicle charging station.

Adventure Awaits at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney Vacation Club members and guests staying at The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort can enjoy a wealth of family-friendly recreation options ranging from equestrian trails, fishing and archery to poolside relaxation and timeless dining experiences. Guests can also take advantage of the resort's ideal location, just a short boat ride from the Magic Kingdom Park*.

Vacation Hideaways in the Heart of the Magic

Today, there are a total of 17 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including, Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas, Ko Olina, Hawaii.

To learn more about Disney Vacation Club, obtain information about the ownership experience or purchase vacation points at The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort, members and guests can visit DisneyVacationClub.com or contact Member Services at (800) 800-9800.

For more information on The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort or to book a stay, guests can visit the WaltDisneyWorld.com.

*Theme Park admission is not included with membership and is sold separately. Certain amenities and facilities mentioned are not part of the ownership interest and may require an additional cost.

About Disney Vacation Club

Disney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model. Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 250,000 member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership.

Disney Vacation Club members are able to choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or one of thousands of other vacation options in destinations around the world. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney, members can also enjoy the Disney Collection, which includes select Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions, as well as the World Collection, a range of well-known resorts and hotels in landmark cities and international destinations.

With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney theme parks in Florida and California, members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. For more information and special offers, visit DisneyVacationClub.com.

