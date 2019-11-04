Disneyland Resort Celebrates the Most Magical Time of the Year as the Holiday Season Returns, Nov. 8, 2019 - Jan. 6, 2020

New this year, guests will enjoy holiday entertainment including the festive "Mickey's Happy Holidays" character celebration with Mickey Mouse and pals at Disney California Adventure Park. Plus, the fun new Disney Holiday Dance Party debuts at Disneyland Park. Returning in 2019 is the dazzling "World of Color – Season of Light," a holiday-themed production of this nighttime spectacular that features lights, lasers, water, fire and hundreds of fountains bringing animation to life.

Many guest-favorite holiday experiences and traditions are back this season, including Disney Festival of Holidays – which honors the sights, sounds and tastes of Christmas/Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day (Jan. 3-6) – and the "Believe … in Holiday Magic" fireworks spectacular. Guests may even partake in a "Frozen" adventure as they encounter Anna and Elsa in the theme parks, just in time to celebrate the release of Disney's new animated film, "Frozen 2," in theaters Nov. 22, 2019.

Guests plan their seasonal visits to Disneyland Resort year after year to experience beloved Holiday traditions and festive cheer, from snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A., to glistening décor, Disney-themed treats and merchandise, holiday entertainment and the one-of-a-kind transformations that create "it's a small world" Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday.

At Disney California Adventure Park

Guests will dance and sing along with Mickey Mouse and friends during the all new "Mickey's Happy Holidays" celebration. Mickey is joined by favorite Disney and Pixar characters as they dance along to high-energy music, led by the merry rhythms of the Holiday Toy Drummers. Mickey, Minnie, Chip n' Dale, Goofy and Clarabelle all don new Festival of Holidays attire, specifically for the "Mickey's Happy Holidays" celebration. The Country Bears and the Pixar characters also sport fun seasonal overlays for the show. "Mickey's Happy Holidays" will run twice daily, with show moments at Paradise Gardens Park and Carthay Circle.

The nighttime spectacular " World of Color – Season of Light " wraps guests in the warm glow of holiday magic. Fusing cherished holiday music sung by beloved artists with memorable moments from treasured Disney animated films, this sparkling winter fantasy is magical for all ages. This production of "World of Color" is brilliant with dazzling lights, lasers and high-definition projections.

Disney Festival of Holidays brings the spirit of the season to life through lively entertainment, festive food and beverage and special traditions. Children will enjoy craft stations and everyone will appreciate the delicious food at Festival Foods Marketplace, featuring a mix of holiday dishes and beverages that bridge many diverse cultures and family traditions.

The Holiday Sunset Concerts features new music this year from The Suffragettes , who rock holiday chart-topping hits from favorite musical artists (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights). This new band joins the explosive energy of Phat Cat Swinger , the West Coast's "Little-Big Band" that plays a swinging selection of irresistible holiday music, presented with a fresh new twist (Wednesday through Saturday nights).

features new music this year from , who rock holiday chart-topping hits from favorite musical artists (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights). This new band joins the explosive energy of , the West Coast's "Little-Big Band" that plays a swinging selection of irresistible holiday music, presented with a fresh new twist (Wednesday through Saturday nights).

Additional Festival of Holidays entertainment includes musical and dance performances by Mostly Kosher, Blue13 Dance Company, The Sound and the GRAMMY® Award-winning Mariachi Divas.

The Three Caballeros host the popular "Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party" celebration, featuring folklórico and samba dancers, live musicians, and Mickey and Minnie in their fiesta best.

The holidays are zooming into Cars Land and the residents are racing to celebrate the season. Two attractions rely on holiday magic to transform into Luigi's Joy to the Whirl and Mater's Jingle Jamboree . The whimsical "Snowcar" greets guests on the road to Radiator Springs, and each "Cars" character also gets a holiday makeover at their Route 66 address to reflect their personality.

Santa Claus is coming to town! Guests enjoy special holiday-themed activities with Santa and his sleigh full of mischievous elves at Santa's Holiday Visit at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. As guests enter the park and stroll along Buena Vista Street, a dazzling, 50-foot Christmas tree adorns Carthay Circle to help guests get in the holiday spirit. The tree and surrounding buildings are decorated with vintage-style ornaments in keeping with the theme of Buena Vista Street, inspired by Los Angeles as it appeared when Walt Disney arrived in the 1920's. Pacific Wharf, Hollywood Land and Grizzly Peak will also sparkle with holiday décor throughout the season.

Guests will drift into a wintry mood as they encounter the splendid sisters Anna and Elsa inside the Disney Animation building. Guests may also relive the story of the Disney blockbuster film "Frozen" as they immerse themselves in the wondrous magic and music in the spectacular stage musical, "Frozen – Live at the Hyperion."

At Disneyland Park

In the evening, the "Believe … in Holiday Magic" fireworks spectacular and its magical snowfall finale create lasting holiday memories for guests.

and its magical snowfall finale create lasting holiday memories for guests. Mickey, Minnie, Disney Princesses and Santa celebrate the season in "A Christmas Fantasy" parade, a daily procession with floats, music and marching toy soldiers. Guests may wave to Anna, Elsa and Olaf, who bid them a warm winter welcome from their magical "Frozen" float.

The holiday magic shines brightly with the glow of the shimmering icicles and twinkling lights on Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle , enchanting guests from day to night.

enchanting guests from day to night. Each evening, a DJ spins at the new Disney Holiday Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace, allowing guests of all ages to dance, sing and play along to favorite holiday tunes with beloved Disney characters.

at Tomorrowland Terrace, allowing guests of all ages to dance, sing and play along to favorite holiday tunes with beloved Disney characters. Guests entering Disneyland are greeted by a magnificent 60-foot tall Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A. , decorated with nearly 1,500 ornaments. The classic tree is an ideal location for holiday photos, to document the magical memory for a lifetime.

on Main Street, , decorated with nearly 1,500 ornaments. The classic tree is an ideal location for holiday photos, to document the magical memory for a lifetime. Disneyland guests also will want to experience the popular seasonal transformations of these attractions:

"it's a small world" is transformed each evening into "it's a small world" Holiday, with 50,000-plus colorful lights, music and video projections. Inside the attraction, holiday magic takes guests around the world and back as dolls and toys representing children enjoy the distinctive holiday traditions of their countries.

"it's a small world" is transformed each evening into "it's a small world" Holiday, with 50,000-plus colorful lights, music and video projections. Inside the attraction, holiday magic takes guests around the world and back as dolls and toys representing children enjoy the distinctive holiday traditions of their countries.

'Twas "The Nightmare before Christmas" and all through the Haunted Mansion, Jack Skellington and his friends are causing a collision between Christmas and Halloween to transform the Haunted Mansion into Haunted Mansion Holiday.*

Throughout the resort, guests will discover holiday culinary treats and festive fare, along with special merchandise for the merry season.

Also during the holiday season, the Downtown Disney District will be full of festive new décor, shopping, dining and entertainment and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort also join in the yuletide celebration with twinkling lights and ornaments, holiday displays, special entertainment and holiday-inspired eats and treats.

*Haunted Mansion Holiday is inspired by "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com, call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

