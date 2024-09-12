Disneyland Resort Hosts Star Wars Adventure for Wish Families From Across America

Wish kids and their families from Make-A-Wish® and other wish organizations visited Disneyland Resort for this first-of-its-kind event, which brought the wonder of Batuu to kids who asked to have a Star Wars-themed wish. After an immersive breakfast at which children chose to follow the light or dark path, the unique experience featured droid building, a scavenger hunt to assemble a lightsaber, surprise character visits and an immersive private dinner and dessert party in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland park.

"We're humbled that so many children choose Disney to make their dreams come true," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences and Make-A-Wish America board member. "We're constantly finding innovative and uniquely Disney ways to grant wishes at our parks and experiences around the world."

Wishes have the power to renew hope and uplift spirits for children facing critical illnesses, and experiences like Blaze Your Path: A Star Wars Adventure can be transformative for the entire family. Each child attending wished for something related to Star Wars and had their wishes come true, including:

14-year-old Dylan from California wished to experience Star Wars : Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland Resort.

wished to experience : Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland Resort. 13-year-old Kenobi from North Dakota wished to make his own lightsaber and droid at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge .

. 10-year-old Shepherd from Texas wished to visit Disneyland Resort and meet some of his favorite Star Wars characters.

Ahead of the adventure, Disney Consumer Products delivered an extra dose of magic and surprised families with a Star Wars backpack containing themed accessories, LEGO® toys and sets, Funko Pop! figures, pins and more. Disney Publishing also sprinkled in some extra fun by providing an array of Star Wars books.

"It's a testament to the passion and commitment to the Make-A-Wish mission that Disney continues to find new and creative ways to deliver truly life-changing experiences for wish kids and their families," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "This event gives wish kids and their families a chance to feel like a normal family again – perhaps for the first time since the start of their medical journey. The stress, fear and anxiety that come with their illness are the furthest things from their minds."

To complete their Disney wish trips, families are now spending the remainder of their visits at Disneyland Resort, enjoying the theme parks and a stay at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Wish granting is an integral part of the magic at Disneyland Resort. Blaze Your Path: A Star Wars Adventure is one of the many ways Disney helps grant wishes across Disney Experiences. For nearly 45 years, Disney has worked together with Make-A-Wish to make wishes come true for children fighting critical illnesses. Since the very first official wish was granted at Disneyland Resort, Disney has helped fulfill more than 155,000 wishes globally with Make-A-Wish and is honored to be the largest wish granter in the world for Make-A-Wish.

Visit Wish.org/Disney to learn more about other ways Disney is supporting Make-A-Wish.

