Disneyland Resort Welcomes One Billionth Guest

Alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the unsuspecting one billionth guest Andres Robles, celebrating his 8th birthday, and his parents Alejandra and Jose Robles of Arizona were invited to participate in a brief ceremony on the Main Street U.S.A., train station platform. The family had the honor of helping unveil an updated sign at Disneyland Park that reads "Population 1,000,000,000", before embarking on an exciting day creating unforgettable memories together.

The Robles family received a VIP tour guide for the day, which includes a tour of Walt Disney's private apartment, the newly opened Soarin' Across America attraction and other special experiences that define a memorable Disneyland Resort visit.

The Theme Park That Changed an Industry

More than 70 years after opening the gates to its first guests on July 17, 1955, Disneyland Resort continues to carry forward Walt Disney's idea of "a family park where parents and children could have fun – together." Handcrafted by talented craftspeople and artisans, Walt Disney and his Imagineers pioneered what guests around the world now know as the modern-day theme park experience, filled with immersive theming, meticulous storytelling and family-friendly entertainment, ultimately becoming "a place where adults and children can experience together some of the wonders of life, of adventure, and feel better because of it." From vacations and reunions to birthdays and anniversaries, generations of visitors and their families continue to choose Disneyland Resort as the place to celebrate their happiest moments.

"Welcoming our one billionth guest is a remarkable milestone for Disneyland Resort and a testament to the generations of guests who have made this special place part of their lives," said Jill Estorino, President, Disneyland Resort. "For more than 70 years, Walt's original park has been a timeless symbol of Disney storytelling, where memories are made and shared, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward for guests today and for generations to come."

Today, Disneyland Resort continues its legacy as an iconic brand and global industry leader in entertainment and theme park experiences. The resort has since grown from an impossible dream consisting of a single theme park in the city of Anaheim to include two Disney theme parks, three hotels and the Downtown Disney District and has served as the inspiration behind the creation of more Disney theme parks and experiences across the globe.

As Walt once said, "Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world". Disneyland Resort continues to revolutionize and redefine the theme park industry for the next billion visitors through boundless curiosity, groundbreaking technology, limitless creativity and craftsmanship that exemplifies the Disney difference.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed. Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for more information about visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

SOURCE Disneyland Resort