Kids Rule Summer in 2026 at Disneyland Resort with New Star Wars Experience, Limited-Time Seasonal Favorites and Special Offers

From classic attractions and beloved character encounters to refreshing treats and a stunning view of a nighttime spectacular, the best day ever awaits when kids lead the way at Disneyland Resort. Families can soak up the seasonal fun at an especially great value in 2026 with the limited-time Kids' Summer Ticket Offer* and special hotel offers to extend their stay and create summer memories that will last a lifetime.

New mission debuts and characters arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

On May 22, 2026, in celebration of the release of Lucasfilm's upcoming feature-length film "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu," a brand-new mission will debut at Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Disneyland Park. The thrilling new mission puts the crew in control of their destination like never before, leading to potential adventures on Bespin, the wreckage of the second Death Star around Endor or the planet of Coruscant. Star Wars fans in the engineer position will also have the opportunity to communicate directly with Grogu to succeed in their mission.

For a limited time, visitors can also celebrate the release of the new film by catching Grogu as he tests his power to recall fond memories of his adventures with The Mandalorian in "The Curious Child" playing after "Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga." These nightly stunning projection effects transform the spires of Batuu near the Millennium Falcon, taking you on a storytelling adventure across the galaxy.

Plus, BDX droids will return to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland Park beginning May 22, 2026, finding a home at Black Spire Station and making appearances in a whole new way. Playful and curious, these droids-in-training are learning on the job, taking on new challenges, and having a bit of fun as they team up and show off their unique and loveable personalities.

New for 2026, visitors can now immerse themselves in different points of the Star Wars saga inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with an expanded timeline bringing iconic characters and new storylines to life on Batuu. Recent additions of Darth Vader, Leia Organa, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker join other beloved characters that roam the Black Spire Outpost. Visitors are further transported into the world of Star Wars with the addition of new selections of beloved scores from composer John Williams, pulling musical themes from the first six films.

A fun-filled celebration for all with "Bluey's Best Day Ever!"

Guests of all ages can join a fun-filled celebration of the heart and humor of favorite episodes of the beloved animated series "Bluey" with the recently debuted "Bluey's Best Day Ever!" at the Fantasyland Theatre. Now transformed into a Fun Fair at Bluey's School, Bluey and her sister Bingo appear live on stage throughout the day, joining a group of comedic performers and musicians to bring popular games and cheeky dance moves from the series to the stage for real life.

In addition to the on-stage fun, families will find storytelling, games and dance-alongs on the upper and lower grounds of the venue and can enjoy Bluey-themed food and beverage offerings, including a kids meal combo available for $5.99, available at Troubadour Tavern. Plus, guests can look forward to an exciting slate of Bluey merchandise such as youth and adult apparel, headwear, drinkware and more. "Bluey" is joining Disney Experiences through Disney's global partnership with BBC Studios, with producers Ludo Studio collaborating on fan activations.

More exciting summer offerings at Disneyland Resort

This summer, every corner of Disneyland Resort is ready for a kid-powered day, and there's plenty for grown-ups to love, too. Across Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney District and the Hotels of Disneyland Resort, families can enjoy year-round and seasonal offerings to create the perfect Disneyland visit.

Summer dance parties come alive at Disneyland Resort starting May 22, 2026, with the limited-time debut of "Disney Friends Dance Party," an evening dance party located in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure Park. Guests can also search for a galactic-good time with the return of "Stitch's Intergalactic Beach Party Blast" at Tomorrowland Terrace in Disneyland Park.

Debuting at Disneyland Resort on July 2, 2026, guests can take flight on an all-new airborne adventure in Soarin' Across America, for a limited time.

Returning for its second year on June 19, 2026, to Downtown Disney District, Disney On the Yard Presents Yardfest: Part of Celebrate Soulfully invites guests to celebrate the culture and traditions of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with energetic drum major performances featuring Drum Major Mickey Mouse. The event is the kickoff to "Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes", a limited-time celebration beginning June 19 through July 19, 2026, showcasing experiences that celebrate Black heritage and culture through music, food and art at the Disneyland Resort. Guests can experience Summer Vibes Concerts in the Park on select days at Paradise Garden Bandstand in Disney California Adventure. On Fridays and Saturdays, Paradise Gardens will feature special character encounters and live variety acts.

Fans of Disneyland history can experience the reimagining of the fan favorite "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps" guided tour, which debuts on Aug. 14, 2026, for an additional cost. On this two-hour guided tour, which now includes a tour start at Disney California Adventure park, guests will be immersed in captivating stories about Walt Disney's legacy, enjoy iconic attractions and get rare access to Walt's private apartment, located above the Fire House on Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland park. More details about on-sale will be revealed at a later time. Theme park admission and reservation is required to access this tour.

Evergreen classics keep the kids in the driver's seat from must-do attractions like Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and Radiator Springs Racers to entertainment such as Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! Guests can also keep cool with a white-water adventure on Grizzly River Run or a musical journey down the bayou on Tiana's Bayou Adventure. Complimentary Family Adventure Maps are a must-read with kid-friendly activities and easy ideas to help them lead the adventure, available at select locations in both parks.

The fun continues beyond the parks with special activities and seasonal events at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort for overnight hotel guests to enjoy, including summer pool parties, outdoor movie nights, "Learn to Draw" classes and more. At Pixar Place Hotel, the brand-new "Dug's Dance Party!" will debut on the rooftop lawn, inviting hotel guests to dance alongside Dug from Pixar's "Up" on Friday evenings.

Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration continues through Aug. 9, 2026

Guests can continue to celebrate seven decades of The Happiest Place on Earth this summer with limited-time experiences, specialty food and beverage, themed merchandise and entertainment offerings during the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, which will reach its conclusion Aug. 9, 2026.

Summer savings for the whole family at Disneyland Resort

With so much to see and do across Disneyland Resort this summer, guests can take advantage of a variety of ticket options and special offers for travelers planning their 2026 summer vacation. Guests may save by planning ahead and being flexible on dates with theme park reservations open 240 days in advance. Guests can see the latest offers available throughout the year on Disneyland.com/offers.

For a limited time, families can experience all the Disneyland Resort fun at a special value with the Kids' Summer Ticket Offer, on sale now for visits May 22 through Sept. 7, 2026. Children ages 3 through 9 can visit both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park for $50 per child with a 1-Day, Park Hopper ticket. Additionally, Disneyland Resort is proud to continue its longstanding support of U.S. military service members and their families with a variety of special promotional ticket offers for visits throughout the year.

Those looking to extend the magic with an overnight stay can take advantage of summertime savings at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, including savings up to 15% on visits from Sunday-Thursday nights** from May 22 through September 7, 2026.

For guests looking to visit multiple times throughout the year while maximizing value, Magic Key annual passes are currently available for purchase, including the new Explore Key, which offers access to select dates during the summer. To learn more, visit Disneyland.com/MagicKey.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and excludes activities/events separately priced. Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability, capacity or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for more information about visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

*Offer valid for children ages 3-9 only. Tickets valid for use beginning May 22, 2026, and multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on September 7, 2026, whichever occurs first. Tickets may be used on nonconsecutive days. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 10 tickets per day. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time. Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a Theme Park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older. Other park rules apply. Theme park reservations for Kids' Summer Ticket Offer holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the Kids' Summer Ticket Offer as determined by Disney and theme park capacity. Reservation availability for Kids' Summer Ticket Offer holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches. To ensure best availability, make reservations early. On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the Kids' Summer Ticket Offer are fully reserved. Kids' Summer Ticket Offer holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others.

**Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and is valid for Sunday through Thursday nights from 5/22/2026 through 9/7/2026. Book from 5/13/2026 through 8/25/2026; travel must be completed by 9/8/2026. Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature or Premium suites. Not valid for 3 Bedroom Villas or 2 Bedroom Villas, or at certain hotels. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Separate Theme Park admission and Theme Park reservation for same date and same park are required to enter a Theme Park. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for more information about visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

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