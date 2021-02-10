Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Celebrates 30 Years of Happily Ever Afters

Offering everything from princess-inspired dresses and distinctly Disney wedding accessories to epic wedding venues and an original Disney+ television series, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is synonymous with making wedding and honeymoon dreams a reality. Across three magical decades, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons has become an industry leader with superb products, services and iconic global venues.

"For the past 30 years, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons has helped create once-in-a-lifetime memories for couples around the globe," said Korri McFann, marketing director for Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons. "As we celebrate this milestone year, we are delighted to offer even more products and experiences to help turn fantasy into reality."

2021 Bridal Gown Collection Debuts

In 2020, Disney and Allure Bridals launched a sophisticated bridal line offering modern brides stunning, on-trend gowns that capture the style and spirit of beloved Disney Princesses. To kick off this yearlong anniversary celebration, Allure Bridals is releasing its all-new 2021 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection. Three dresses from the new collection are elegant Belle-inspired gowns that pay homage to the 30th anniversary of both the beloved animated classic "Beauty and The Beast" and Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons.

Each of the Belle looks was inspired by her iconic ball gown and includes custom embellishments that cater to a wide range of brides. The mainline Belle dress features a soft scoop neckline and is adorned with approximately 1,310 beads on 75 yards of fabric to expose rose appliques. The second Belle gown includes more than 10,000 beads throughout the soft pickup skirt that features shimmering roses and sparkle tulle. For the Platinum Belle design, more than 30,000 beads and crystals were carefully placed on 132 yards of fabric. The highlights of this gown are the richly embellished illusion sleeves and the lace-up corset back with crystal beading trailing the cathedral train. The collection also features revolutionary Cool Touch fabrics with moisture-wicking, anti-microbial and cooling properties that also provide a shaping and contouring layer to the gowns.

The 2021 line will also include dresses inspired by Ariel, Cinderella, Jasmine, Snow White, Aurora, Rapunzel, Pocahontas and Tiana. All gowns are available in sizes 0 to 30 for both collections and will start at $1,200.

The new collection of dresses will be revealed during a virtual fashion show at Disney's Wedding Pavilion on Feb. 12, 2021, and in retail stores shortly after. The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection will be available exclusively at Kleinfeld in New York and Toronto.

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will be available at select bridal boutiques across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

New Wedding Rings and Bands

Couples can now say "I do" with a magical symbol of love – Disney style. Elegant wedding rings and bands with distinctly Disney designs are available on shopDisney at https://www.shopdisney.com/disney-weddings-content/.

With a subtle touch of Disney magic, the exquisite ring collection features six engagement rings and three groom bands in a variety of designs. From Cinderella's Coach and character inspirations to sparkling crowns and castles, the timeless collection is an ideal way for couples to enhance their happily ever after. A new design is also being introduced in honor of the 30-year milestone. All rings are customizable with the option to choose carat style and preferred metal – white gold, platinum, gold or silver. Engagement rings start at $3,000 and groom bands start at $900.

30th Anniversary Bridal Headwear

Brides-to-be can also celebrate in style with a redesigned 30th anniversary bridal headband. This glittery satin band with a tulle veil features pearl accents in tribute to the 30th anniversary of Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons. And couples can both join in the fun with specially themed bride and groom Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bridal ears.

Since 1991, the team of experts at Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons has helped create and execute unforgettable engagements, weddings, honeymoons, vow renewals and anniversaries, delivering everything couples may dream up. Couples choose from a variety of epic settings and captivating destinations around the world, including enchanting theme park locales, scenic beaches, grand ballrooms and outdoor gazebos.

Walt Disney World Resort is one of the dream destinations where Disney wedding experts create magic. Other options around the globe, now taking calls about future bookings may include:

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii

Disney Cruise Line ships, from Disney's private island, Castaway Cay to scenic Alaskan landscapes.

Disneyland Paris & Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort in California

Guests can tune in to see how Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings come to life in the original television series "Disney Fairy Tale Weddings" streaming now on Disney+. The multi-episode series follows couples behind-the-scenes as they celebrate some of life's most romantic milestone moments.

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings has worked closely with Disney safety professionals and followed guidance from government agencies and health authorities so couples and wedding guests can celebrate in a magical way. With health and safety in mind, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings has implemented new measures that include face coverings, which are required for all guests and members of the wedding party, and physical distancing. Some event venues may be temporarily unavailable. For the latest updates visit: disneyweddings.com.

About Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons

The Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons brand is a broad-ranging business offering wedding experiences, expert advice and fashion that has been making dreams come true for 30 years. The brand is based on fantasy, global wedding planning services and the desire to make wedding dreams a reality. Whether it's an intimate gathering for two or a Cinderella-like affair for hundreds, Disney's Wedding Planners handle all the details from music and entertainment to floral and decor. For more information and current policies, please visit DisneyWeddings.com, follow us on Twitter @DisneyWeddings, or find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/DisneyWeddings.

About Allure Bridals:

Allure Bridals debuted in 2000 and quickly gained recognition for beautifully detailed and well-constructed dresses. After 20 years of expansion in the bridal markets and multiple successful bridal and formalwear collections, the Allure Bridals brand family continues to pride itself on thoughtful designs to match every bride with their 'dream dress.' For more information on the Allure Bridals, visit www.allurebridals.com and follow us on Instagram at @allurebridals, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AllureBridal, and on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/allurebridals.

About Kleinfeld Bridal:

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the largest luxury bridal retailer in the world, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer gowns. The 35,000 square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world through products and experiences across more than 100 retail categories from toys and t-shirts to apps, books, video games, and more. A division of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, CPGP's global operations include: the world's largest licensing business, one of the biggest children's publishing brands, a leading licensor of interactive games across platforms, Disney store locations globally, and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.

SOURCE Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons

