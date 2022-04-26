Dispatch Announces Growth Raise and Acquisition of Youreka to Accelerate Field Service Innovation

Dispatch and Youreka will combine to accelerate growth and innovation in the field service market.

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatch, the leading platform for 3rd party field service orchestration, has announced the acquisition of Youreka, the leading smart mobile forms product built on the Salesforce platform. The transaction also adds significant growth capital. The combination will allow Youreka and Dispatch to accelerate their respective business, expand the partnership with Salesforce, and bring new innovation to the enterprise field service market.

"Youreka fills a key gap in field service automation," said Pat Burns, Dispatch CEO and former SVP of Product at ClickSoftware (Salesforce). "Youreka allows service organizations to build smart, repeatable procedures that allow all technicians to perform their best work. The combination with Dispatch opens new market opportunities and brings us closer to Salesforce."

"Youreka helps our customers elevate service excellence for front line workers," said Paul Whitelam, SVP and GM of Field Service at Salesforce. "Dispatch extends field service orchestration through third party service networks. Both are complementary to Salesforce Field Service. We are excited to see the partnership in action." Salesforce Ventures, an investor in Youreka's Series A, will continue its investment and partnership with the combined company.

Youreka is a Salesforce-native, no-code mobile automation solution that digitizes data collection in the field and offices, standardizes and codifies business processes, and guides operational procedures. The platform will continue to drive value for its existing customers, while helping Dispatch better address the needs of service brands and tackle a broader spectrum of the field service industry.

"Youreka has experienced rapid growth alongside Salesforce, addressing critical capabilities in customer service. The Dispatch platform has tremendous potential to further complement Salesforce Customer 360, and I'm excited to assist with that strategic effort," notes Dan Bergner, Founder and Chief Product Officer at Youreka. Bergner will join the combined Dispatch executive team as General Manager of Youreka.

Demand for a highly-customizable and flexible experience for technicians in the field has grown significantly as companies try to enable complex procedures with less time and training. Add to this the current labor shortage and a growing skills gap, it can be difficult for enterprise companies to maintain control in the field with flexible and evolving workforces.

"More and more industries are relying on independent or hybrid workforces, which creates difficulty around standardizing experiences for both customers and field resources. The Dispatch platform helps service brands overcome these challenges just like we do," says Bergner.

This combination adds tremendous scale to both businesses — the combined organization has more resources, knowledge, and support, allowing them to expand their product suite and continue to drive measurable value for existing customers while pursuing additional growth objectives. "The acquisition of Youreka represents both an evolution of our existing core product, and the first step towards a combined vision that outpaces the potential market impact and opportunity of each company individually," says Burns.

About Dispatch

Dispatch, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is the leading provider of software solutions for enterprise service brands that rely on independent service providers. Dispatch gives service brands visibility into the performance of their independent service providers and control over the customer experience those pros deliver. Dispatch is backed by Vista Equity Partners, a leading global technology investor. Visit www.dispatch.me to learn more.

About Youreka

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Youreka is closing the skills gap with its proprietary, no-code mobile technology platform that makes it easy to build smart mobile service applications that assist frontline workers across various industries, including health and life sciences, energy, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, and government. Built on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, Youreka enables organizations to elevate the capabilities of their mobile workers, and in turn improve customer service and accelerate growth. Visit www.youreka.io to learn more.

