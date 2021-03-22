Dispatch Announces New Customer Partnerships Driven by Investment in Home Service Innovation

BOSTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatch, a Boston-based company that provides the only software platform purpose-built for home service brands that rely on independent service providers, has announced three new customer partnerships, representing some of the biggest names in the industry.

"Home service was already evolving, and the pandemic drove the need to innovate at unprecedented rates." Tweet this Dispatch Customer Partnerships The Dispatch Platform

Driven by recent investments in technologies designed specifically to address the challenges of working with independent service pros, these customer partnerships mark a successful 2020 for Dispatch, as they helped brands innovate to tackle the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, including customer safety concerns and adhering to new protocols and mandates.

Learn more about Dispatch here.

"Home service was already evolving, and like many other industries, the pandemic drove the need to innovate at unprecedented rates" said Pat Burns, Dispatch CEO. "Our focus on helping enterprise brands enable their third-party service providers to deliver a better experience to their customers resonated with the market and aligned with new priorities, as the implications and expectations of in-home service evolved overnight."

Dispatch's new enterprise customer partnerships include:

York Refrigeration

Amarr Garage Doors

Friedrich Air Conditioning

Dispatch's focus on 'last mile' customer experience, omni-channel digital messaging, online scheduling, and real-time end-customer feedback drove significant new customer partnerships, as enterprise service brands adapt to the pandemic and prioritize the delivery of quick and safe service to their customers.

Delivering on an ambitious product roadmap, the Dispatch platform took major steps forward in 2020:

The " Manage " Enterprise platform, giving service brands a centralized front-end for working with their independent pros, gaining visibility into job status, and measuring job analytics, pro performance, and customer satisfaction, while remaining flexible enough to integrate with existing enterprise systems.

" Enterprise platform, giving service brands a centralized front-end for working with their independent pros, gaining visibility into job status, and measuring job analytics, pro performance, and customer satisfaction, while remaining flexible enough to integrate with existing enterprise systems. Service provider " Match " functionality, enabling the real-time matching of pros to customers based on custom criteria and unique pro performance metrics, and providing "Smart Route" schedule optimization at the point of booking.

" functionality, enabling the real-time matching of pros to customers based on custom criteria and unique pro performance metrics, and providing "Smart Route" schedule optimization at the point of booking. Omni-channel "Communicate" messaging, enabling transparent digital communication between the enterprise, their pros, and their customers - providing contactless communication throughout the service experience, delivered through their preferred channel.

This new functionality, paired with Dispatch's world-class customer experience toolset, which enables brands to have control over the experience their independent pros are giving their customers, made Dispatch a clear choice to help enterprise service brands deliver on record-setting service requests and maintain customer loyalty by providing excellent service experiences that exceed modern end-customer expectations.

In 2021, Dispatch will continue to innovate and attract new customer partnerships across the manufacturing, home service franchise, and other home service industries. "More brands are realizing that it really is possible to gain visibility into the performance of an independent service network, while simultaneously controlling the service experience of their end-customers'' says Burns. "Dispatch committed early-on to building a platform for brands that rely on independent service providers; to give them the control they need. Our product has caught up to our vision - our customer partners are seeing the results and the market is taking notice."

Learn more about Dispatch here.

About Dispatch

Dispatch, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is the leading provider of software solutions for enterprise service brands that rely on independent service providers. Dispatch gives service brands visibility into the performance of their independent service providers and control over the customer experience those pros deliver. Dispatch is backed by Vista Equity Partners , a leading global technology investor. Visit www.dispatch.me to learn more.

Contact: Benjamin Barr, [email protected]

SOURCE Dispatch

Related Links

http://Dispatch.me

