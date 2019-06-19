Dispatch Bolsters Management Team with 3 New Executives

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatch, a leading software provider focused on modernizing home service experiences, recently announced the arrival of 3 executives – significant hires coming on the heels of a major investment from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. Rob Simons joins as Head of Sales, coming to Dispatch with over 20 years of sales experience across multiple industries. Simons most recently was Vice President for Oracle, leading its field service team across North America. Prior to that Simons led the sales team for TOA Technologies, a classic field service solution acquired by Oracle. "Rob is well qualified to accelerate Dispatch's partnership with customer-centric enterprises," said Dispatch CEO, Avi Goldberg. "He knows the space well and he's excited about Dispatch's unique approach to decentralized field services. We are delighted to have him on the team."

Joining as Head of Human Capital is Jenn Ramcharan, who brings significant talent and HR experience to the newly-created role within Dispatch. Ramcharan has focused on software and technology (TripAdvisor, Pixability, Disruptor Beam) in a career spanning over 15 years, and brings a diverse skill set to the Dispatch team. "Jenn has founded companies. But most importantly, she's a great people leader," CFO, David Morland said. "As we continue to grow, we need to stay true to our mission and our culture, and Jenn knows how to make that happen." Ramcharan attended Florida A&M University.

Finally, Charlie Hadlow has accepted the role as Head of Marketing. Hadlow has a deep and varied strategy and marketing background, having held leadership positions at high-growth digital companies, such as Charlotte-based Red Ventures and Boston-based MyMove.com. He most recently oversaw the Go-to-Market strategies for multiple companies in his role within the operating group at private equity firm Berkshire Partners. "Charlie is the best person to tell our story to the marketplace. On top of that, he has been a CEO himself and will be a huge asset to me, the management team, and Dispatch employees," Goldberg said.

The home services industry continues to shift toward a more flexible and non-dedicated service provider network. The company is positioned well in that relationship because they partner with customer-centric brands seeking better visibility, higher efficiency, and consistent positive customer experiences from their third-party network. "Dispatch is sitting on a gold mine of data, and already has both the integrations and customer-focused orientation that sets brand partners apart in this industry," said Hadlow. "The opportunity was too exciting to pass up."

ABOUT DISPATCH

Dispatch, headquartered in Boston, is one of the leading software companies in America. Leveraging its proprietary platform and industry-leading technology integrations, Dispatch partners with customer-centric brands to simplify complex home service logistics. The company helps brands build data-driven processes from information collected by their networks, deliver extraordinary customer experiences, and leverage analytics to constantly improve their operations – all of which leads to significantly higher margins for Dispatch brand partners.

Specialized enterprise verticals include Dispatch Home Services, Dispatch Franchise Services, Dispatch Home Appliances & Technology, Dispatch Retail, and Dispatch Consumer & Commercial Services. Current brand partners include Carrier, Merry Maids, American Home Shield, and many others. Dispatch was founded in 2013 and is based in Boston, MA. In September 2018, Vista Equity Partners, a U.S.-based investment firm that exclusively invests in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams, invested in Dispatch. For more, please visit www.dispatch.me

CONTACT:

Todd Stewart

Marketing and Communications

todd@dispatch.me

SOURCE Dispatch

Related Links

http://www.dispatch.me

