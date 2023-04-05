Dispatch Brings the Future of E-Commerce to Showfields New York with Lacoste and Other Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the future of e-commerce has officially begun with the launch of Dispatch 's distributed commerce solutions at Showfields in New York City. From April 11-13, Dispatch will showcase its cutting-edge approach to e-commerce, alongside Lacoste, Ledger, Joe Coffee, Galerie Templon, and other industry leaders.

Dispatch's solutions enable brands to sell physical and digital goods directly to customers with one-click experiences, all on-chain. Unlike traditional e-commerce platforms that restrict brands to certain channels, Dispatch's technology can be embedded across web2 and web3, from display ads to virtual and augmented reality experiences. By integrating Dispatch's commerce solution, brands can expand their reach and connect with customers in new and innovative ways.

Dispatch commerce cards can also be distributed through traditional display ads, allowing brands to meet customers where they are and provide a seamless shopping experience. Additionally, customers can check out with their crypto wallets or simply with their email and credit cards.

Byron Sorrells, the CEO of Dispatch said, "The emergence of distributed commerce promises to help brands better engage customers, build deeper and more personalized relationships, and deliver more relevant offers at the magic moment when purchasing decisions are made. We are excited to showcase our technology alongside industry leaders like Lacoste and demonstrate how our solutions can revolutionize e-commerce."

Benjamin Bamoutier, Vice President of Brand Experience for Lacoste said, "Dispatch opens the door to more diversified and innovative ways to connect and interact with our communities. We are excited to use Dispatch technology to take our UNDW3 communities to the next level."

Mathieu Templon, CEO of Templon said, "The Dispatch solution effortlessly opens the door for a new incremental digital sales channel that is more efficient, fair, and transparent."

For more information about Dispatch's distributed commerce solutions, please visit dispatch.co .

About Dispatch

Dispatch is a distributed commerce solution leveraging web3 technology. The company's solutions enable global brands to effectively on-board, engage, and sell directly to customers with one-click experiences, all on-chain. Whether it be a display ad, a website, the metaverse, or a physical location, brands can leverage Dispatch to reach their audience, wherever they are. Dispatch connects to existing OMSs and CRMs to help brands sell physical and digital goods through their own portable marketplaces. Dispatch is a wholly owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc. Learn more at dispatch.co .

