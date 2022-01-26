Dispatch Console Global Market Opportunity Outlook to 2028: Growing Importance of Public Safety LTE

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dispatch Console Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Hardware, Software), by Application (Transportation, Public Safety), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dispatch console market size is expected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing need for maintaining seamless communication and exchange of pertinent information between dispatchers and field personnel, and subsequently, ensuring organized operations even in the most challenging conditions is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The aggressive investments by various organizations, including public utility companies and police and fire departments, emergency medical services, and trucking and taxi companies, in deploying the latest communication tools are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. The initiatives market players are pursuing to roll out innovative dispatch consoles featuring advanced features, such as integrated contacts, rapid recall, display customization, and dial from maps, also bode well for the growth of the market.



Cloud dispatch has triggered a paradigm shift in the way responders are dispatched and critical information is communicated to them. Cloud dispatch typically annuls the need for dedicated hardware while potentially allowing for dispatch from anywhere, enabling seamless communication and simplifying job management via a single dashboard. The growing preference for cloud dispatch is particularly opening new growth opportunities for the incumbents of the market.



However, the incompatibility between different dispatch console software and devices available in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. A typical software offered by one vendor is often compatible only with specific devices, which is emerging among the major issues end-users are encountering and subsequently hindering the growth of the market. Industry guidelines are already in place and several governments have drafted regulations mandating adequate guidance on connecting, setting up, and securing the devices.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic took a severe toll on the market. Financial hardships stemming from the outbreak of the pandemic forced several end-use organizations to defer the purchase and deployment of new dispatch console systems. At the same time, supply chain disruptions stemming from the restrictions on the movement of people and goods resulted in a looming shortage of the necessary components and the lockdowns, which led to a temporary suspension of production of hardware and devices at manufacturing plants and affected the overall production levels of dispatch console manufacturers.



Market Report Highlights

The hardware type segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing deployment of 2-way radio sets for critical communication and operational safety and efficiency at locations, such as mines and oil and gas plants, where internet and cellular connectivity might not be readily available

The public safety application segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The growing demand for next-generation devices to ensure seamless communication between dispatchers and first responders responding to emergencies is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment

North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Developed economies in the region, such as the U.S., are considered the early adopters of the latest technologies. The strong emphasis on public safety also bodes well for the growth of the regional market





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Dispatch Consoles Market-Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016-2028

2.2 Global Dispatch Consoles Market, 2016-2028



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Dispatch Console Market-Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 National public safety initiative

3.3.1.2 Time saving for operators

3.3.2 Market Challenge Analysis

3.3.2.1 Increasing cyberattacks

3.3.2.2 Poor interoperability between products

3.3.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.3.1 Growing importance of public safety LTE

3.4 Dispatch Console Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Dispatch Console Market-PESTEL Analysis

3.6 Dispatch Console Market-Covid-19 Impact



Chapter 4 Dispatch Console Market : Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Application Size Estimates and Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Dispatch Console Regional Outlook



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Harris Corporation

Bosch Security Systems

Zetron, Inc. (Kenwood)

Avtec Inc

Omnitronics, L.L.C.

Siemens Convergence Creators GmbH

Catalyst Communication Technologies Inc.

EF Johnson Technologies

Cisco Corporation

