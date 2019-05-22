Dispatch Hires Chief Technology Officer

BOSTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatch, the leading software provider focusing on modernizing home service experiences, announced today that Scott Rudberg joined the management team as Chief Technology Officer. Rudberg most recently led technology teams at both Passkey and Zipcar and brings a wealth of experience to this newly created role at Dispatch.

"We are accelerating and building more integrations across the home services ecosystem," said Dispatch CEO and founder, Avi Goldberg. "Scott is joining at the perfect time. He has a successful history of simplifying complex networks, and that's one of the core value drivers leading to our success in the industry."

As the home services industry relies more on flexible and non-dedicated service providers, the market is looking for technology to help bridge the gap between the enterprise and its 3rd-party contractors. Dispatch closes that gap by partnering with customer-centric brands seeking better visibility, higher efficiency, and consistently positive customer experiences.

"Dispatch is setting a new standard for what brands can achieve across their field networks – both in terms of network effectiveness and engagement and customer experience," said Rudberg. "I am excited to lead some of the best engineers and product managers in the technology space as we realize that mission."

Rudberg was previously Vice President of Technology at Zipcar, Inc. and served as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Passkey International, Inc.. He has over 18 years' experience managing the development of software products and systems, with over 9 years developing web-based solutions for the Meetings and Hospitality Industry. Rudberg received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University and an MBA from Babson College's Olin Graduate School of Business.

ABOUT DISPATCH

Dispatch, headquartered in Boston, is one of the fastest-growing software companies in America. Leveraging its proprietary platform and industry-leading technology integrations, Dispatch partners with customer-centric brands to simplify complex home service logistics. The company helps brands build data-driven processes from information collected by their networks, deliver extraordinary customer experiences, and leverage analytics to constantly improve their operations – all of which leads to significantly higher margins for Dispatch brand partners.

Specialized enterprise verticals include Dispatch Home Services, Dispatch Franchise Services, Dispatch Home Appliances & Technology, Dispatch Retail, and Dispatch Consumer & Commercial Services. Current brand partners include Carrier, Merry Maids, American Home Shield, and many others. Dispatch was founded in 2013 and is based in Boston, MA. In September 2018, Vista Equity Partners, a U.S.-based investment firm that exclusively invests in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams, invested in Dispatch. For more, please visit www.dispatch.me

CONTACT:

