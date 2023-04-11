Dispatch Launches Revolutionary E-Commerce & AdTech Platform; Lacoste & Ledger Headline First Retail Activation

Groundbreaking marketing solution to debut during special retail event at SHOWFIELDS in New York City from April 11-13 in collaboration with leading brands

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatch, a distributed commerce solution leveraging web3 technology to connect brands and consumers, today unveiled its new e-commerce capabilities, in collaboration with innovative brands headlined by Lacoste, Templon, Ledger, and Marie Laffont. Showcased this week at the retail event at SHOWFIELDS in New York City from Tuesday, April 11th, through Thursday, April 13th, Dispatch's solutions enable global brands to effectively on-board, engage, and sell directly to customers on-chain.

It's not easy being a brand marketer today. Consumers are bombarded by messages, mistimed promotions, or fall victim to buyers overlooking their advertisements amongst the noise. The emergence of web3 solutions like Dispatch create a paradigm shift in the industry and provide marketers the ability to cut through the noise. Dispatch enables brands to better engage customers, build deeper and more personalized relationships, and deliver relevant offers at the crucial moment when purchasing decisions are made.

Byron Sorrells, the CEO of Dispatch said, "Dispatch unlocks the future of distributed commerce by reaching consumers at the point of purchase inspiration, which we believe will vastly improve revenue generation and sales processes by creating an easy opt-in and opt-out experience."

Dispatch is a blockchain-based solution that leverages web3 capabilities to help brands sell physical and digital goods through their own portable marketplaces by connecting with existing order management and consumer relationship management systems. The company uses blockchain technology to safely and instantly settle transactions with lower fees. In addition, through Dispatch, brands can leverage blockchain technology to build social graphs and send targeted cards, enabling a more engaging and in-depth community experience via customer polling for feedback and voting.

In addition to showcasing its cutting-edge approach to e-commerce at the special event, on Thursday, April 13, there will be roundtable and panel discussions featuring Bryon Sorrells, CEO of Dispatch, Eugene Hu, Head of Global Brand Partnerships at Ledger, Max Comparetto, Co-Founder of Salesforce Web3 Studio, Mathieu Templon of Galerie Templon, Amaurys Guryon, Owner of Bronx Native, and Jules Worring, Founder and CEO of ensō.

For more information on Dispatch, please visit: https://studio.dispatch.co/

About Dispatch

Dispatch (Digital Asset Communications LLC) is a distributed commerce solution leveraging web3 technology. The company's solutions enable global brands to effectively on-board, engage, and sell directly to customers on-chain. Whether it be a display ad, a website, the metaverse, or a physical location, brands can leverage Dispatch to reach their audience, where they are. Dispatch connects to existing OMSs and CRMs to help brands sell physical and digital goods through their own portable storefronts. Dispatch is a wholly owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc. Learn more at dispatch.co.

