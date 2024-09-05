DispatchEnergy Debuts, Leading the Next Wave of Distributed Energy Solutions

New Firm Launches with $20M of Capital Deployed, 15 MW of Installed Capacity, and $75M+ Pipeline

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchEnergy, LLC ("DispatchEnergy" or the "Firm"), a vertically integrated project developer and independent power producer, proudly announces its official launch today. DispatchEnergy is committed to delivering resilient and cost-efficient energy transition solutions at a distributed scale.

Founded by a team of industry veterans, DispatchEnergy combines extensive experience and expertise to drive the transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy. Richard Dovere leads the Firm as Chief Executive Officer with one of the most experienced management teams in the sector, including:

Peter Brown , General Counsel

, Viola Echebima, Counsel

Christopher Rittenhouse , Deputy Chief Investment Officer

, Michael Howell , Director - Asset Management

, Adam Woda , Director - Strategic Development

Christopher Lowe will Chair the Board and the Investment Committee of DispatchEnergy while serving as interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer. Additional key staff will be announced in the coming weeks.

DispatchEnergy launched with $20 million of initial funding supporting the Firm's ambitious growth strategy and ongoing development of innovative energy projects. The company is seeded with 15 megawatts (MW) of solar facilities through an affiliate with an additional pipeline exceeding $75 million of solar and fuel cell projects expected to be deployed over the next eighteen months.

"Distributed solutions need to scale. DispatchEnergy leverages a diverse set of proven technologies and a capital base to execute sustainable, resilient, and impactful projects," said Mr. Dovere. "With our experienced team and initial funding, we are well-positioned to efficiently provide those solutions to our commercial-and-industrial-scale customers and deliver value to all our stakeholders."

The Firm is also raising additional capital to accelerate the platform's capabilities, which is expected to close by the end of 2024.

About DispatchEnergy

