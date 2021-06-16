Dispatcher.com Acquires Thumbster Connect, Announces New Web and Mobile App

CLEVELAND, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatcher.com LLC, a waste industry technology company, is pleased to announce its acquisition and rebrand of Thumbster Connect, a software solution that helps waste removal companies dispatch drivers, track assets and manage customers.

Now called Dispatcher.com, the rebranded software solution has a new mission to create cutting-edge technology that simplifies the dispatching process. Coinciding with the rebrand is the launch of a new web application and mobile app with an updated design and additional reporting capabilities.

"Since the acquisition, we've made improving the customer experience our priority. Through customer interviews and feedback, we were able to identify opportunities for improvement on both the web application and mobile app," said Kyle Erlenbach, the director of product management at Dispatcher.com. "Our team of software engineers and product support allows us to provide new features, a better overall user experience and elevated support capabilities not previously experienced with this software."

Dispatcher.com launched the platform with updated features, including:

New reports : Besides existing daily activity and inventory management reports, Dispatcher.com now includes two new ticket reports which provide in-depth details on work orders over time; a ticket heatmap report to help users understand where most of their business takes place; and a driver comparison report to easily view productivity on a daily, monthly and yearly basis. Learn more at dispatcher.com/features/reporting .





: Besides existing daily activity and inventory management reports, Dispatcher.com now includes two new ticket reports which provide in-depth details on work orders over time; a ticket heatmap report to help users understand where most of their business takes place; and a driver comparison report to easily view productivity on a daily, monthly and yearly basis. Learn more at . Improved QuickBooks Online integration: The cloud-based software allows users to sync accounts with QuickBooks Online, making account creation and invoice management a simple, paperless process. Learn more at dispatcher.com/features/invoicing .





The cloud-based software allows users to sync accounts with QuickBooks Online, making account creation and invoice management a simple, paperless process. Learn more at . A new app for mobile users : The new app simplifies the experience for the driver and centralizes all key interactions to make completing a job easier. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play.





: The new app simplifies the experience for the driver and centralizes all key interactions to make completing a job easier. on the or Google Play. A new design: Featuring Dispatcher.com's logo and color scheme, the website and app's new look reflects the rebrand and updated mission while maintaining functionality and improving accessibility.

"We've been using Thumbster Connect to manage our roll off dumpster business for several years. We started using Thumbster when we had 6 trucks and 300 dumpsters. Now we have 12 trucks and over 600 dumpsters and the new Dispatcher.com app helps us continue to grow our business with the new asset tracking and reporting features," said Sean, Owner ADM Roll Off in Atlanta.

Interested in learning more? Visit us at Dispatcher.com.

About Dispatcher.com

Founded in 2014 as Thumbster Connect, Dispatcher.com is a simple, versatile, cloud-based software designed specifically for the waste management industry. This solution gives roll off businesses the ability to dispatch drivers, track assets, manage customers and more – all in one customizable platform. Built with equipment rental companies in mind, our robust web application and driver mobile app help you run your business more efficiently with a goal to maximize operations and route efficiencies.

SOURCE Dispatcher.com LLC

Related Links

http://Dispatcher.com

