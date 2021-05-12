DispatchHealth Strategically Expands Leadership Team

DENVER, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth is pleased to announce several additions to its executive leadership team. These new roles align with the company's rapid growth strategy and support its mission to create a patient-centered organization enabled by technology.

Daniel Graf has been appointed to chief product officer. In this new role, Graf will be responsible for the company's technology platforms, products, and teams. He brings nearly three decades of progressive product and technology experience in disruptive companies such as Uber, Twitter, and Google.

Dean Dalili, MD, MHCM, joins the company as president of market operations. Dalili is charged with driving operational execution and ensuring patients receive care by optimizing DispatchHealth's clinical operations in the company's current and future markets.

Erin Denholm, RN, MSN, joins as the company president of clinical operations. As a proven healthcare innovator, Denholm will expand DispatchHealth's clinical operation focus to include a robust care coordination model and virtual care strategies.

"To say I am energized about the next phase of DispatchHealth's growth is an understatement," said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder. "We are working to build the world's largest in-home care system and Daniel is joining at a critical time to help realize our vision. He has a deep understanding and experience with transforming an organization and skillfully ties together the success of technology products to the success of the company that we will benefit greatly from. And while I believe we have made solid progress on the technology front, I know Daniel's expertise will allow DispatchHealth to truly become a technology-enabled organization."

"DispatchHealth is quickly becoming a leader in the in-home care sector, and I am thrilled to join a growing organization focused on improving patient outcomes," said Graf. "I truly believe that the combination of the clinical and operational world with technology enables better care. I look forward to building out an integrated technology and product approach, backed by data and analytics, together with the DispatchHealth teams."

Dr. Prather added, "Erin and Dean are highly regarded healthcare leaders. Their addition builds upon the focus of driving market operations and clinical excellence. With the breadth and depth of experience, Erin and Dean bring to DispatchHealth, I am confident their addition will provide strong leadership and support for the teams across our markets."

The expansion of the leadership team comes at a significant time of DispatchHealth's strategic growth. The recently announced partnership with Humana to support the growing demand for in-home services coupled with the company's latest investment of $200 million furthers DispatchHealth's rapidly expanding market presence and lines of service.

About Daniel Graf

An entrepreneur and innovator at the core, Graf has held numerous leadership positions at technology start-up companies such as Uber, Twitter, and Google. Most recently, Graf was Chief Executive Officer at Mindstrong Health, a healthcare innovation company dedicated to transforming mental health through innovations in digital measurement and virtual care models. At Uber Graf helped transform the transportation industry as product lead while being a member of the Uber Management Team. Another notable career highlight includes overseeing Google Maps and Google Local, each with over one billion active users, and led the creation of Google Maps for iOS which resulted in the most successful mobile app launch with over 10 million downloads in 48 hours. In 2013 Graf was named one of the top five Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company.

About Dean Dalili, MD, MHCM

Dalili comes to DispatchHealth with nearly two decades of experience in medicine and the management of physician practices within hospital systems. He brings his operations management skills, driving clinical quality, and exceptional physician leadership to this new role at DispatchHealth. Before joining DispatchHealth, Dean served as president of hospital medicine at Envision Physician Services. He is a graduate of Emory University School of Medicine, completed his Internal Medicine training, and held a faculty position at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He has also served in the United States Senate as a Healthcare Policy fellow and received his Master of Healthcare Management from the Harvard School of Public Health.

About Erin Denholm, RN, MSN

Denholm, a visionary strategic and operational healthcare executive backed by a nursing foundation, brings over 30 years of experience in leadership roles at regional and national health systems. Having spent her career dedicated to supporting health care in the home, Denholm is laser-focused on enabling clinicians and putting patients first. She is known nationally for her innovative programs, including hospital-level care at home and virtual care programming. Denholm also created a robust telehealth program for congestive heart failure patients led to Colorado Medicaid granting the first-ever reimbursement for telehealth visits. Most recently, Erin served as CEO of Trinity Health at Home, part of one of the largest integrated delivery systems in the country spanning 23 states. Erin developed a 24/7 virtual care program that proved to decrease hospital readmissions and ER visits for 38,000 seniors.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system to deliver trusted and compassionate care to all. DispatchHealth offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute Care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays and can be requested via app, online or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

