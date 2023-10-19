DispatchHealth's Home-Based Care Alternative to Hospitalization Shows Exceptional Outcomes in Comprehensive Study

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DispatchHealth published a white paper presenting the findings of an extensive study, shedding light on the outcomes of its groundbreaking Advanced Care services—a home-based alternative to traditional in-patient hospitalization accessible to patients from government and commercial sectors, with a hospital-to-home and novel home-to-home approach to delivery.

Advanced Care has unequivocally proven its efficacy through an 18-month study involving more than 1,000 patients from January 2021 to July 2023. White paper author and DispatchHealth vice president of medical affairs Dr. Patrick Kneeland describes it as "a rare success story in addressing the Quintuple Aim: better clinical outcomes at a lower cost, with higher patient and provider satisfaction, all while emphasizing health equity." 

Recognized Excellence

DispatchHealth's Advanced Care program is garnering recognition from industry leaders in the healthcare sector, which is undergoing significant innovation. At this year's Hospital at Home Users Group annual conference, DispatchHealth received accolades for its unique "home-to-home" patient access approach, solidifying its position as a leader in the high-acuity-at-home movement. Dr. Kneeland further emphasizes, "As we unveil the results of our study, we affirm that the 'home-to-home' innovation is not a mere concept—it's a living reality."

Transformative Outcomes

The recently released data reveals Advanced Care excels in treating even the most challenging cases, including 50% of the top 10 and 35% of the 20 most common hospital-treated conditions in the United States. Moreover, this alternative to traditional hospitalization significantly reduces 30-day readmission rates, achieving rates nearly 50% below the national average — this translates into substantial cost savings for payors, risk-bearing entities, and health systems.

Enhanced Quality of Life: A Resounding Success

Patients report a notably positive experience with DispatchHealth's Advanced Care services, boasting net promoter scores exceeding 93—significantly higher than typical healthcare patient satisfaction scores. Patients benefit from a more comfortable and soothing environment at home, which can lead to increased physical activity and reduced sedentary behavior. 

Patient caregivers – often spouses or adult children - are equally enthusiastic, with 96% preferring the at-home care model over traditional hospitalization. DispatchHealth's Advanced Care services reduce stress for caregivers and provide a more convenient, accessible way to support their loved ones.

Addressing Health Disparities

DispatchHealth's program goes beyond traditional care by identifying and addressing social determinants of health within patients' homes. By understanding the real-life contexts of patients, Advanced Care services can tailor resources to meet individualized care plans, effectively tackling significant social needs such as food insecurity and medical transportation challenges.

The white paper offers profound insights into the organization's relentless focus on delivering high-quality care precisely where it matters most—at home. 

To read the full report, download DispatchHealth's Advanced Care white paper.

DispatchHealth provides comprehensive and trusted medical care in the comfort of home to people with serious health concerns—with services that include same-day, urgent medical care; hospital alternative care; and recovery care. Our emergency medicine and hospitalist medicine trained care teams can use all the tools necessary—including imaging and IV infusions—to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses in the home. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies and works closely with primary care and specialty care providers, EMS, health systems, senior living facilities, and employers to deliver in-home care that reduces unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Since the company's inception in 2013, our expert medical teams have treated more than one million people in their homes across more than 30 states in the country—resulting in 58% emergency room avoidance, 8.5% 30-day hospital readmission, 98% patient satisfaction, and nearly $1.5 billion in medical cost savings.

