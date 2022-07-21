DispatchTrack Continues Global Expansion with New Operations in South Africa

Announces partnership with South Africa-based redPanda Software to drive real-time visibility into the last mile for joint retail customers

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack , the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, is expanding its global footprint with new operations in South Africa. The company also announced a new partnership with redPanda Software , a South Africa-based provider of customized enterprise retail software solutions and managed services. Together, the companies will give retailers in the new market greater visibility into their last mile operations, enabling them to reduce costs through more efficient routing and improve customer service by offering customers real-time data about their deliveries.

redPanda Software seamlessly integrates into DispatchTrack's highly configurable delivery management software platform. With DispatchTrack, users can quickly and easily optimize routes, leveraging machine learning to discover the most efficient distribution of deliveries. The real-time dashboard provides users with a holistic view of their last mile operations, giving actionable insights into potential problems. DispatchTrack also improves communication with automated alerts and a customer-facing tracking portal that provides live status updates.

"Our new partnership with redPanda Software has been an ideal way to enter the South African market. Joint retail customers will have access to an unprecedented level of visibility into their last mile operations to better ensure deliveries are predictable and on time. Retailers can eliminate blind spots to optimize delivery operations and proactively address any potential disruptions that might arise along the way," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO.

"With our in-depth understanding of the retail market and the challenges it faces, it was important to partner with a proven solution provider like DispatchTrack," said Peter Ludi, business development director for redPanda Software. "Together we can deliver a robust solution that provides a clear picture of last mile operations, making our customers more efficient as they scale their business."

About DispatchTrack

DispatchTrack is the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 180 million times a year. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly-configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,000+ global customers, including Wal-Mart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

About redPanda Software

Founded in 2009, redPanda Software is an enterprise software developer and technology enabler. With offices in South Africa and the United Kingdom, the company provides businesses with secure and compliant technology solutions to access various cloud-based platforms from both mobile and desktop devices. redPanda leverages its extensive industry experience, coupled with advanced technical expertise, to partner with businesses as they move to cloud environments and embark on digital transformation journeys. redPanda's software development expertise is enhanced by specialist knowledge of enterprise cloud adoption and the advanced digital solutions that empower mobile teams and workforces. For more information, visit redpandasoftware.com .

