DispatchTrack Delivers Green Logistics with Industry's First Global AI-Powered CO2 Tracking

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack , the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, today announced the availability of AI-powered carbon emissions tracking to help companies meet their supply chain sustainability goals. Available as a feature in the DispatchTrack routing console, CO2 tracking enables companies in any market worldwide to better understand their existing carbon output on a per-route, per-stop, and per-vehicle basis, optimize routes to reduce CO2 output, and gather data to illustrate the impact of their sustainability initiatives.

Fuel consumption in last mile delivery is one of the largest contributors to emissions in the modern supply chain, as well as one of the greatest costs for delivery companies. Using DispatchTrack's AI-powered route optimization engine, companies can discover green delivery options that leverage the most efficient routes with fewer miles driven and less fuel used. By taking into consideration all of a day's stops and shortening the total distance that drivers have to travel in order to fulfill their orders, DispatchTrack can help last-mile delivery companies reduce fuel consumption across their fleet by at least 10%.

DispatchTrack's new CO2 tracking feature can be easily added to a customer's existing DispatchTrack portal. Emissions data is included within routing and reporting screens, allowing users to visualize carbon emissions for each stop, and will dynamically update as routes are changed—all based on configurable emissions expectations based on different vehicle and load types.

"When it comes to the last mile, businesses around the world are taking sustainability seriously. There's mounting pressure to do better and to invest in initiatives that actually reduce CO2," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "With the industry's first AI-based CO2 tracking capabilities, we're helping our customers double down on their net-zero commitments and achieve their sustainability goals. By providing CO2 emissions numbers in real-time and route optimization powered by AI, DispatchTrack is helping our customers reduce their emissions with confidence and become even more competitive."

CO2 tracking features:

Understand existing CO2 output and more easily track it on a per-route and per-stop basis

Configure emissions for different vehicles and load types

Improve carbon emissions over time by grouping stops differently

Easily visualize hard numbers on CO2 reductions

About DispatchTrack

DispatchTrack is the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 180 million times a year. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,000+ global customers, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

