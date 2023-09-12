DispatchTrack Expands Leadership Team With the Appointments of Bill Hu to VP of Sales and Carlos Andrés Diaz Ojeda to Lead LATAM Operations

DispatchTrack

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

New executive appointments support the company's fast growth and continued momentum across the globe

CAMPELL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack, the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, announced new executive appointments today with the addition of industry veterans Bill Hu to lead sales and Carlos Andrés Diaz Ojeda to lead operations in LATAM as general manager. The strategic appointments support the company's accelerated growth strategy in the U.S. and around the world.

Bill brings over 20 years of experience leading sales, managing complex sales processes, and building results-driven sales teams. He joins DispatchTrack from Clearbit where he was the VP of Enterprise Sales. Previously, he served as a sales leader across a variety of companies including Gainsight, Xactly, and NetSuite.

Carlos comes to DispatchTrack from Dimacofi, where he served as General Manager and spearheaded the company's implementation of new business processes, operational technology, and products. Prior to that, he served as Sales Director for Chile at Unisys, Sales Director of Retail Services for the Caribbean and Latin America at NCR Corporation, and Director of Business and Customer Development for Latin America at Surecomp. He also held a variety of other positions at Micro Focus, Microsoft, IBM, TransDigital, and D&D Digital Catalogs.

"Carlos and Bill both bring an excellent track record and decades of industry experience and success. They will be invaluable additions to the DispatchTrack team as we continue to grow and meet the market demands across the world," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "As we continue to grow rapidly, we remain fully committed to innovation and product development so companies and supply chain organizations around the world can provide a superior delivery experience to their customers, all while improving cost and operational efficiencies."

About DispatchTrack
DispatchTrack is the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 1 million times a day. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,500+ global customers, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver. 

