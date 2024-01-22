DispatchTrack Launches Customer Notification Enhancements for a More Unified Customer Experience Across the Delivery Lifecycle

News provided by

DispatchTrack

22 Jan, 2024, 14:19 ET

Enables multimedia notifications to end customers, more seamless exception management via streamlined two-way customer messaging, and custom one-off delivery alerts

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack, the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, today introduced a series of new customer communication enhancements to its marquee delivery management platform. With these new capabilities, DispatchTrack users now have a unified and comprehensive communication framework to stay connected with their customers in near-real time from the first order update to the post delivery customer satisfaction survey.

End customers can be notified to schedule their deliveries, informed if there is a delay due to external factors, and provided options to reschedule a missed delivery as needed throughout the entire delivery lifecycle. Should there be a delay, users can establish a real-time dialogue to stay connected to customers, address their concerns, and help ensure their delivery needs are still met.

DispatchTrack customers now have the capability to deliver:

  • Custom full-lifecycle communications that can be configured and tailored to scenarios across the entire last mile delivery journey (e.g. in the event of unavoidable delays or missed deliveries), including customer scheduling and rescheduling.

  • Real-time customer interaction via streamlined two-way messaging to stay connected to customers and enable support staff to ramp up on the situation quickly and address their specific needs.

  • Branding opportunities with embedded images into two-way text communication such as logos, marketing, or driver profile pictures.

"At DispatchTrack, we're always innovating to ensure that our platform is updated with new enhancements that our customers need. Currently, the delivery experience has never been more critical to brand loyalty and that doesn't just include delivering on time. A critical component to customer satisfaction is transparency and real-time two-way communication that reflects the brand throughout the last mile, especially in the event of an interruption," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "Customers who receive high touch service with real-time updates, when it matters, will naturally be happier than those left partially in the dark, but it can be difficult and costly for distributors to provide personalized service at the moment it's needed and at scale.

DispatchTrack allows distributors to very quickly and efficiently identify delays so they can proactively reach out to impacted customers, keep them updated, and answer questions throughout the process so everyone is on the same page without added drain on resources. It's that level of service that's required to retain customers and preserve brand loyalty and we're excited to help companies achieve it."

About DispatchTrack
DispatchTrack is the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 1 million times a day. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,500+ global customers, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE DispatchTrack

Also from this source

DispatchTrack Releases Key Industry Trends Building Suppliers Can Expect in 2024

As the building supplies industry continues to grapple with rising materials costs and supply chain challenges, DispatchTrack, the global leader in...

New DispatchTrack Report Reveals Ever-Increasing Operating Costs as Supply Challenges Ease

DispatchTrack, the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, released its annual Last Mile Holiday Perspective today, exploring how logistics...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.