DispatchTrack Launches Customer Notification Enhancements for a More Unified Customer Experience Across the Delivery Lifecycle

Enables multimedia notifications to end customers, more seamless exception management via streamlined two-way customer messaging, and custom one-off delivery alerts

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack , the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, today introduced a series of new customer communication enhancements to its marquee delivery management platform. With these new capabilities, DispatchTrack users now have a unified and comprehensive communication framework to stay connected with their customers in near-real time from the first order update to the post delivery customer satisfaction survey.

End customers can be notified to schedule their deliveries, informed if there is a delay due to external factors, and provided options to reschedule a missed delivery as needed throughout the entire delivery lifecycle. Should there be a delay, users can establish a real-time dialogue to stay connected to customers, address their concerns, and help ensure their delivery needs are still met.

DispatchTrack customers now have the capability to deliver:

Custom full-lifecycle communications that can be configured and tailored to scenarios across the entire last mile delivery journey (e.g. in the event of unavoidable delays or missed deliveries), including customer scheduling and rescheduling.





that can be configured and tailored to scenarios across the entire last mile delivery journey (e.g. in the event of unavoidable delays or missed deliveries), including customer scheduling and rescheduling. Real-time customer interaction via streamlined two-way messaging to stay connected to customers and enable support staff to ramp up on the situation quickly and address their specific needs.





to stay connected to customers and enable support staff to ramp up on the situation quickly and address their specific needs. Branding opportunities with embedded images into two-way text communication such as logos, marketing, or driver profile pictures.

"At DispatchTrack, we're always innovating to ensure that our platform is updated with new enhancements that our customers need. Currently, the delivery experience has never been more critical to brand loyalty and that doesn't just include delivering on time. A critical component to customer satisfaction is transparency and real-time two-way communication that reflects the brand throughout the last mile, especially in the event of an interruption," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "Customers who receive high touch service with real-time updates, when it matters, will naturally be happier than those left partially in the dark, but it can be difficult and costly for distributors to provide personalized service at the moment it's needed and at scale.

DispatchTrack allows distributors to very quickly and efficiently identify delays so they can proactively reach out to impacted customers, keep them updated, and answer questions throughout the process so everyone is on the same page without added drain on resources. It's that level of service that's required to retain customers and preserve brand loyalty and we're excited to help companies achieve it."

About DispatchTrack

DispatchTrack is the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 1 million times a day. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,500+ global customers, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE DispatchTrack