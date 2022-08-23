DispatchTrack Launches Intelligent Visibility Platform, Delivers Next Level Control, Clarity, and Actionable Insights for the Last Mile

AI-powered solution to provide end-to-end visibility, optimization, and execution in a single dashboard

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack , the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, today announced its intelligent visibility platform for the last mile. The AI-powered dashboard provides the next level of control, clarity, and actionable insights to improve and predict ETAs so businesses can proactively respond to delivery obstacles before customers are impacted.

DispatchTrack is the only solution that goes beyond optimization and provides delivery, execution, and visibility in a single platform. Its intelligent visibility platform offers a dashboard with a single, consolidated view of how each delivery is unfolding in real-time and it's instantly scalable. The intuitive interface enables users to immediately see on-time delivery and order completion rates, the number of items delivered for the day, and the status and delivery time or ETA for each order, broken down by service unit. This consolidated view provides a single version of the truth that ensures everyone in the organization has the same insight into how the last mile is unfolding, eliminating surprises and delays associated with looking for answers across multiple disparate IT systems.

The platform is also extremely dynamic and delivers the right data to the right people at the right time, showing each user the details relevant to them. It provides actionable insights right from the dashboard and predictable outcomes in real-time so organizations can be proactive and not reactive. Delays, obstacles, or what-if scenarios can be addressed before they occur so deliveries arrive as promised. The solution is easy to use and intuitive, requiring minimal training. For consumers, the platform also offers live order tracking, empowering end customers to check on order statuses and delivery ETAs in real-time. This heightened level of end customer visibility results in increased trust and confidence that items will be delivered reliably and on time.

"Given the dynamic nature of deliveries, there are so many factors affecting ETA. It's only when you have full visibility into delivery operations that you can manage proactively. Our dashboard is redefining last mile visibility end to end by providing the highest level of visibility and predictability so hiccups can be avoided and customer communication is proactive and straightforward, not reactive and frustrating," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "Our visibility platform offers intelligence on a single pane of glass to make decisions at the speed of business. The right control means better routing, better driver management, and better inventory insights which results in a better delivery experience. Deliveries arrive as promised, instilling brand trust."

Intelligent visibility platform features

Available as a core functionality of DispatchTrack, the intelligent visibility platform includes:

A single-pane-of-glass-dashboard designed so users receive a complete picture of their delivery operations from a single glance.

Real-time visibility into asset locations, delivery statuses, ETAs, delivery window commitments, and much more.

Best-in-class UX ensures users can immediately hone in on the most impactful pieces of information.

Total connectivity with drivers in the field to ensure that users always have the right data, in the right place, at the right time to manage by exception.

The dashboard also offers additional functionality to ensure seamless exception management on the day of delivery including:

Dedicated exceptions tab to visualize orders that have been flagged.

Real-time automated exception alerts.

Live chat with drivers and customers.

About DispatchTrack

DispatchTrack is the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 180 million times a year. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly-configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,000+ global customers, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

