DispatchTrack Partners with Encompass to Optimize Delivery Management for Distributors

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack , the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, today announced that it has joined the PartnerLink Program from Encompass Technologies , a comprehensive cloud-based ERP software technology provider. The partnership enables DispatchTrack to integrate its solutions with the growing Encompass Distributor Network, allowing distributors to create delivery plans that optimize profitability and enhance the customer experience by ensuring deliveries are always made when it's convenient for the customer - on time at the right time.

"The combination of the Encompass Cloud ERP and DispatchTrack is a powerful tool for distributors," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "Together, our best-in-class solutions enable distributors to automate the order management experience, then plan and quickly adapt routes to gain greater efficiencies and better serve their customers."

The Encompass PartnerLink Program is designed to support collaboration with third-party hardware and software integration so that Encompass users have the freedom to choose access to solutions that best meet their unique needs.

Using DispatchTrack in conjunction with Encompass, distributors will be able to create delivery plans, then quickly and easily make changes and reroute when necessary using DispatchTrack's sophisticated artificial intelligence. DispatchTrack will ingest orders from Encompass for each delivery day and optimize routes. The route manifest is then returned to Encompass via API, enabling it to determine which products to pick for delivery. DispatchTrack can also be leveraged to plan routing for sellers and merchandisers as needed. All this ensures deliveries are made on time with precision and accuracy.

"We are pleased to welcome DispatchTrack as the most recent innovator to join our PartnerLink ecosystem," said Bill Kraich, VP of eCommerce and Partnerships at Encompass. "DispatchTrack provides a great option for distributors seeking to eliminate what have long been manual processes and who want to improve delivery management across their businesses."

About DispatchTrack

DispatchTrack is the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 180 million times a year. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly-configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,000+ customers, including Wal-Mart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

About Encompass

Encompass Technologies provides a comprehensive cloud-based platform connecting suppliers, distributors, and retailers in the beverage and food industry. Encompass solutions span full ERP, Route accounting, warehouse management, logistics, data warehousing, financials, sales execution, and more. With 20 years of industry experience in distribution software, expertise in beverage production ERP through the merger with Orchestra Software, and experience in offering retail insights and solutions through the acquisition of Handoff Technologies, Encompass has a reputation for innovation, collaboration, and for focusing on moving the industry forward. Learn more at https://encompasstech.com .

