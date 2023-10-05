DispatchTrack's Shailu Satish Named Recipient of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for the Second Year in a Row

This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Shailu Satish, DispatchTrack co-founder and COO, as one of the winners of this year's Women in Supply Chain Award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive with this award for the second year in a row and to be among such an impressive group of women leading the industry forward," said Satish. "Last mile delivery can be extremely challenging and very expensive if you get it wrong – especially for food and beverage distributors. We're proud to help our customers get food and beverage delivery right by ensuring deliveries are always made on time while also improving cost efficiencies."

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just at 75. Also this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves," adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.

Go to https://foodl.me/fdx1zi to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023 in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About DispatchTrack
DispatchTrack is the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 1 million times a day. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,500+ global customers, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver. 

You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE DispatchTrack

