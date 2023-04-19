Dispel Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification

The World's Leading Industrial Secure Remote Access Provider Verifies its Standards and Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispel, the leading provider of zero trust secure remote access to industrial control systems, is pleased to announce it is a ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.

This milestone reflects Dispel's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security for its clients, while also reaffirming its position as a trusted leader in the field of operational technology cybersecurity.

ISO 27001 certification is an internationally recognized standard for information security management, and achieving this certification requires a rigorous process of assessing and improving an organization's security practices. Dispel's successful certification is a testament to its dedication to protecting client data and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its systems.

"At Dispel, we understand that our clients rely on us to provide secure, reliable, and resilient remote access," said Ethan Schmertzler, CEO of Dispel. "Achieving our 2023 ISO 27001 underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting the industry's highest security standards and protecting operational technology."

Dispel's innovative Moving Target Defense-based approach to securing remote access is designed to meet the specific needs of its clients across a wide range of industries, including discrete manufacturing, oil & gas, energy, food & beverage, and government.

To learn more about Dispel's zero trust remote access platform and the company's commitment to protecting client data, visit https://dispel.com/security or contact a Dispel representative today.

About Dispel

Dispel, founded in 2015, is the world's leading remote access platform securing industrial control systems and critical infrastructure networks with Moving Target Defense providing global services for government, manufacturing and utilities. Designed, built and maintained in the United States with offices in New York, Austin, Washington D.C., and Tokyo, Dispel secures critical assets all over the world serving over 40 million people and partners. For more information, visit dispel.io.

Media Contact

Ryann Checchi, Interdependence PR

[email protected]

(708)420-4776

SOURCE Dispel