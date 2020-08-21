Dispel and Industry Partners Collaborate to Detect, Respond To, and Recover From Data Breaches in NCCoE Project

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispel today announced their collaboration in the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) Data Confidentiality: Detect, Respond to, and Recover from Data Breaches Project.

An organization's data is one of its most valuable assets and must be protected from unauthorized access and disclosure. Large and small data breaches impact the ability of an organization to survive when data such as operational, financial, employee, or customer personally identifiable information becomes compromised. Breaches undermine an organization's work and success, and lead to severe reputational damage.

In this new project, the NCCoE seeks to provide industry with a practical solution to detect, respond to, and recover from incidents affecting data confidentiality. Through use of data and network monitoring, event detection, and other potential technologies, Dispel and the NCCoE project team will create a reference design and a detailed description of the practical steps needed to implement a secure solution based on standards and best practices. This project will result in a freely available NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide. The guide will include the technical capabilities needed by an organization to maintain full awareness of its data as well as mitigate the effects of a data breach.

Dispel is joined by collaborators Cisco, FireEye, and PKWARE.

This project will also provide guidance on data confidentiality paralleling another NCCoE program titled Identifying and Protecting Assets and Data Against Data Breaches.

The NCCoE is a collaborative hub where industry organizations, government agencies, and academic institutions work together to address businesses' most pressing cybersecurity challenges. Through this collaboration, the NCCoE develops modular, easily adaptable example cybersecurity solutions demonstrating how to apply standards and best practices by using commercially available technology.

Utilities and manufacturers use Dispel for secure remote access to their industrial control systems. Purpose-built for industrial environments, Dispel serves over 1.2 million people and partners every day from offices in New York, Austin, Virginia, and Tokyo.

