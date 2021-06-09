Dispel Releases Industry's First Accessible Remote Access Platform Designed for People With Disabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispel today announced new accessibility features across its entire suite of products designed to allow people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive disabilities to work remotely on industrial control systems. The new updates meet W3C Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA standards and leverage native OS functions in the company's applications for Apple macOS, iPadOS, iOS, and Microsoft Windows. With this release, Dispel becomes the first company on the market to offer an accessible secure remote access platform for operational technology environments.

"We strive to continue to create tools that serve operators and plant managers everywhere," said Ethan Schmertzler, CEO at Dispel. "Industrial control systems touch everyone's lives, depending upon contributions from individuals all around the world. Today, we can help grow that engagement with our easiest to use and most feature-rich rendition yet."

Accompanying Dispel's software release is an Accessibility Statement including a detailed Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR) based on the Information Technology Industry Council's Voluntary Product Accessibility Template® (VPAT®).

Dispel uses the most expansive version of the ITI's template for reporting — the VPAT 2.4 INT — which incorporates revised Section 508 standards (the U.S. Federal accessibility standard), EN 301 549 (the European Union's "Accessibility requirements suitable for public procurement of ICT products and services in Europe"), and WCAG 2.1 and ISO/IEC 40500 (W3C/WAI's recently updated Web Content Accessibility Guidelines).

The Accessibility Statement and ACR are both available at https://legal.dispel.io/accessibility/accessibility-statement.

