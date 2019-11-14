Dispel Wins 'Vendor to Watch' at Smart Utility Summit 2019
Company's simple, secure remote access chosen by majority of 150 utility executives as best upcoming product for the industry
Nov 14, 2019, 07:00 ET
PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dispel announced winning the Smart Utility Vendor to Watch award at the 2019 Smart Utility Summit hosted by AGORA. Voted on by an audience of over 150 North American electric, water, and wastewater utility executives, Dispel won out of a field of 61 candidates. The company was also named a Best Smart Utility Solution finalist.
Dispel provides high-speed, secure remote access to SCADA and corporate networks. Replacing vulnerable static VPNs and jump hosts, Dispel's moving target defense SD-WAN offers non-persistent, encrypted connections designed specifically for critical assets such as industrial control systems and internal networks.
"Operators and third parties prefer Dispel's usability, and management sees the cost and savings benefits of our tailor-made solution," said Ethan Schmertzler, Dispel's CEO. "We are very pleased to receive recognition as a top new technology to watch from so many utilities."
Dispel is the world's leading provider of moving target defense networks. Founded in 2015, the cybersecurity company has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Austin, and Tokyo. To learn more about Dispel and how they help utilities globally, visit dispel.io.
