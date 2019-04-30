Dispelix Launches the DPX 30°, an Ultra-thin, High-performance, and Mass-manufacturable Near-eye AR Waveguide Display

HELSINKI, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispelix today announced the launch of the DPX 30° see-through near-eye display for use in augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) eyewear and headsets. The DPX 30° is the world's thinnest and lightest near-eye diffractive waveguide display, which delivers a full-color augmented reality experience with a 30-degree field of view.

The DPX 30° enables AR eyewear companies to create beautiful and user-friendly products that everyone wants to wear. The DPX 30° offers a small light incoupling area, 2D exit pupil expansion, a large eye-box, and a wide field of view. The combination of these features is designed to enable the creation of a new generation of AR glasses with an ultra-compact form factor.

Dispelix is offering the waveguide display alone or as part of a turnkey module that includes an optical engine to enable companies to develop their own AR eyewear products. The Dispelix-supplied optical engine offers good resolution combined with high efficiency in a small form factor for brighter images and longer battery life.

The mass production ramp up of the DPX 30° waveguide displays and modules is currently underway. The application opportunities for AR eyewear based on the DPX 30° are virtually limitless, ranging from wearable information displays to watching videos and gaming. "With the DPX 30° we've managed to do something that no-one else has managed before - combine high performance with an ultra-thin design that can also be mass produced," says Antti Sunnari, CEO at Dispelix.

Are you ready to create AR eyewear solutions based on the world's thinnest full-color near-eye displays? The near-eye waveguide display and microprojector components are now in place for you to get started. The DPX 30° developer kit, is available for ordering now.

