Dispensary of Hope Earns NABP Drug Distributor Reaccreditation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispensary of Hope has earned Drug Distributor reaccreditation from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) for another three-year term.

Dispensary of Hope has joined many of the world's best and most recognized pharmaceutical companies. We are partners in our efforts to improve access to safe, quality and effective medicine for the patients whom we ultimately serve. To that end, we are committed to evidence based decisions that result in demonstrated, improved health outcomes for vulnerable patients through a coast-to-coast network of licensed, charitable dispensers.

Our national program is unique in its goal to expand access to the vast majority of the medication needs for uninsured, low income people across the United States.

"Dispensary of Hope is committed to expanding access to safe, quality medication for the communities we serve. We meet that commitment by adhering to the highest compliance standards and best practices in pharmaceutical distribution. NABP's Drug Distributor Accreditation acknowledges the rigor and comprehensive set of regulatory standards required to assure that America's most vulnerable patients receive access to safe, quality medication, delivered and managed through a world class supply chain." Scott Cornwell, CEO, Dispensary of Hope

Nashville-based nonprofit, Dispensary of Hope, has been actively operating and building a national model of medication access for the most vulnerable for nearly two decades. This innovative model unifies pharmaceutical manufacturing and safety net healthcare delivery with a common goal of saving and transforming lives. The model is unique in its ability to align different areas of the healthcare industry to provide access to medication at no cost to the patient, while maintaining the highest quality standards in the medication distribution industry. The collaboration delivers pragmatic results which include improved health outcomes for patients, reduced cost and environmental impact from medication destruction and positive shifts in healthcare cost burden from acute care treatment to health condition management. To learn more, visit www.dispensaryofhope.org

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public's health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy .

