Dispersant Polymer Market Valuation to Cross US$ 13.2 Bn by 2031; Demand for Good Stability and Color & Gloss Properties for Waterborne Coatings Propels Product Advancements: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for high-performance polymeric dispersant in water-borne coating systems has driven the demand for new array of products in the dispersant polymer market. The new formulations meet performance requirements pertaining to color strength development, improved stability, high gloss development, attractive surface appearance, and universal dispersant capabilities. The global market valuation is projected to cross US$ 13.2 Bn by 2031. The use of high-molecular-weight dispersants with attractive multiple anchoring groups help end users reap several benefits of the polymeric dispersant chemistries.

Players in the dispersant polymer market are increasingly leaning on meeting VOC-free and alkyl phenol ethoxylate (APE)-free pigment dispersions for industrial and ink applications. Changing government regulations for VOC in various countries have led businesses in various end-use industries to prefer polymeric dispersants over anionic dispersants, as the former has better compatibility of the polymeric chains with solvent or water, and can produce higher-quality pigment concentrates for the final coatings.

Key Findings of Dispersant Polymer Market Study

Bio-based Dispersants Gathering Traction Among Formulators of Water-based Inks: Bio-based multi-functional stabilizers for waterborne coatings present an incredible avenue for the chemical companies in the dispersant polymer market. The demand for high-performance flexographic inks and other inks for digital printing applications is propelling the production of water-based inks that contain bio-based dispersants. The demand for bio-based polymeric dispersing agent is high in the food industry, for instance. Bio-based dispersants meet the requirements of various home laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and industrial and institutional cleaning formulations.

Need for Long-term Stability and Boosting Application Properties of Paints Drive Innovations: Paint formulators and manufacturers are increasingly adopting dispersant polymers that can effectively disperse and stabilize pigments. This has allowed them to develop products with good long-term stability and color and gloss properties. Subsequently, the array of coatings that cater to several application areas has broadened, extending the horizon for players in the dispersant polymer market. Furthermore, ongoing R&D in biopolymers for high-quality pigment pastes and concentrates will pave the way for newer dispersant polymers.

Adoption of Environment-friendly Paints Bolsters Application of Sustainable Dispersants: Acrylic dispersions are emerging as next-gen dispersant polymers for VOC-compliant industrial coatings for a range of substrates such as wood, plastics, and metals. Specialty chemical providers in the dispersant polymer market are keenly offering sustainable solutions to paint and coating formulators, which are characterized by reduced VOC content and carbon footprint. New polymeric dispersants must comply with stricter VOC regulations and APE-based surfactant restrictions. The aspects have set the tone for further innovations, finds TMR analysts of a study on dispersant polymer market.

Dispersant Polymer Market: Key Drivers

Widespread use of polycarboxylate polymers in various detergent formulations has underscored consistent demand for dispersant polymers. The rapid pace of industrialization in emerging economies around the world has spurred sales of consumer and institutional cleaning products, thereby continuously expanding the avenues, finds the study on the dispersant polymer market.

The trend of coating formulators to prefer waterborne coating formulations over solvent-based formulations is a key driver of the dispersant polymer market. General awareness on health, and focus among businesses and end-consumers on reducing the impact of paints on the environment have spurred this transition.

Dispersant Polymer Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global dispersant polymer market in 2020. During the forecast period of 2021–2031, opportunities in the regional market are anticipated to grow at a promising pace. Rising demand for detergent products in emerging economies, especially among urban customers underpins the massive revenue potential.

The Europe dispersant polymer market is replete with opportunities. The growth has been majorly fueled by demand for VOC-compliant industrial coatings dispersant polymers in multiple industries, notably in Germany . Constant changes in environmental regulations have spurred the adoption of high-performance waterborne coatings systems in the regional market.

Dispersant Polymer Market: Key Players

Some of key players in the dispersant polymer market are The Lubrizol Corporation, Dow, Croda International Plc., Mitsubishi Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai, Lanxess, Borregaard, Ashland, and Nouryon.

Global Dispersant Polymer Market: Segmentation

Dispersant Polymer Market, by Chemistry

Acrylic Dispersion

Polyacrylic



Methacrylic



Others (including Ethyl Acrylate)

Polycarboxylate Dispersion

Sodium Polycarboxylate



Ammonium Polycarboxylate



Others (including Zinc Polycarboxylate)

Poly-itaconic Dispersion

Citraconic



Mesaconic



Others (including Zinc Polyitaconate)

Carbopol Dispersion

Carbopol 940



Carbopol 941



Others (including Carbopol 934)

Poly Epoxy Succinic (PESA) Dispersion

Calcium-based



Sodium-based



Others (including Phosphine-based)

Poly Aspartic (PASP) Dispersion

Sodium Poly-aspartate



Calcium Poly-aspartate



Others (including Phosphine-based)

Others (including Polyurethane)

Dispersant Polymer Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Dispersant Polymer Market, by Form

Liquid

Powder

Granules

Dispersant Polymer Market, by End-use

Detergent

Cosmetics

Others (including Paints & Coatings)

Dispersant Polymer Market, by Source

Natural/bio-based

Synthetic

Dispersant Polymer Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

