Displate appoints global consumer retail expert - Nicholas Holdcraft - as CEO to accelerate U.S. expansion and product innovation

WARSAW, Poland, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Displate, the leading online marketplace and producer of magnet-mounted metal posters, announced the appointment of Nicholas Holdcraft as its new Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience scaling high-growth consumer brands, Nicholas joins at a pivotal moment as the company moves to solidify its presence in the North American market.

Profile picture of Nicholas Holdcraft

Nicholas is a recognized growth CEO with deep expertise in consumer packaged goods and digital first platform businesses. Throughout his career, he has transformed multiple consumer facing companies into high performing, world class organizations. He previously served as CEO of DR SMILE and Expondo, where he led significant growth initiatives across Europe and the United States through channel expansion, international market development, and the execution of buy and build strategies.

The appointment comes as Displate hits several key strategic milestones. Under Nicholas's leadership, the company is set to execute an ambitious roadmap that includes:

U.S. Operational Scale: Accelerating the launch of a dedicated U.S. manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky, to eliminate logistics barriers and reduce delivery times for North American customers.

Major Partnerships: Advancing high-profile collaborations, including a highly anticipated partnership with the NBA, and expanding Displate portfolio that already includes top IPs such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Netflix.

Product Innovation: Driving growth and expansion into new collectible segments.

Retail Expansion: Strengthening the company's presence on Amazon and across mass retail channels.

"We sit at a defining moment for Displate," said Nicholas Holdcraft. "Our product is world-class, our partners are expanding, and our U.S. strategy is now clear. With the opening of our U.S. factory and a powerful roadmap of innovative collectibles, we are ready to remove our biggest barriers to growth. I am thrilled to lead this incredibly ambitious team as we build the future of collectible art."

Nicholas's omnichannel-first approach and focus on unit economics will be central to Displate's next phase of growth. He plans to preserve the spirit of Displate while scaling it into a global powerhouse for collectors and artists alike.

About Displate

Founded in 2013, Displate is a global online marketplace and manufacturer of high-quality, magnet-mounted collectible metal posters. By connecting over 55,000 independent artists and 250+ global brands with millions of fans worldwide, Displate has sold over 13 million metal posters in 50+ countries. With headquarters in Warsaw and Seattle, the company continues to redefine the world of collectible art through innovation and a passion for fandom. Find out how at Displate.com.

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SOURCE Displate