Display Driver IC Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

This comprehensive report analyzes and forecasts the display driver IC market at the global and regional levels.The report provides analysis of the market for the period from 2017 to 2027, wherein 2019–2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year.

An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with comprehensive and accurate analysis.The report highlights all major trends prevalent in the global display driver IC market.

It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the global display driver IC market. The study provides a complete perspective of the display driver IC market in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and volume (units) across various geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global display driver IC market.Porter's five forces analysis has also been provided in the report to help understand the competition landscape of the market.

The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein market segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the competition scenario of the global display driver IC market, every geographical region mentioned in the report is provided with attractiveness analysis.

The market overview chapter in the report explains market trends and dynamics that include drivers, restraining factors, and the current and future opportunities for the global display driver IC market.Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report.

Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by major players operating in the global display driver IC market. The market introduction chapter helps in getting an idea of different trends in the global display driver IC market.

Global Display Driver IC Market: Scope of Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global display driver IC market by segmenting the market in terms of display technology, application, and end-use industry. The report also provides detailed segmentation of the market in terms of region and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competition scenario of the global display driver IC market, by ranking all major players according to their geographical presence and key recent developments.The insights into the global display driver IC market is a result of extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.

Market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors on the market.

In terms of country, the North America market has been segmented into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The Europe market has been divided into Italy, France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The display driver IC market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to help understand the global display driver IC market.

Global Display Driver IC Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings, investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, and statistical databases.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews of the display driver IC market across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.

Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, and competition landscape.These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.

The analyzed data collected from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by an expert panel.

Global Display Driver IC Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global display driver IC market.These players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Major players profiled in the report on the global display driver IC market are Samsung Electronics, Microelectronics, Synaptics (U.S.), Himax Technologies, Silicon Works, Sitronix Technology, Raydium Semiconductor, Magnachip Semiconductor, MediaTek, and ROHM Semiconductor. These companies are focusing on expanding their business through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

The global display driver IC market has been segmented as follows:

Global Display Driver IC Market, by Display Technology

LCD

LED

OLED

Others (Including CRT and Vacuum Fluorescent Display)

Global Display Driver IC Market, by Application

Mobile Phones Televisions Laptops Tablets Smart Watches Automobile Consoles Others (Including Wearable Devices and Video Walls)

Global Display Driver IC Market, by End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Global Display Driver IC Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Rest of South America

