Display driver IC market to grow by USD 3.793 billion from 2022 to 2027; The increasing penetration of smart devices drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The display driver IC market is set to grow by USD 3,793.03 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of smart devices. Smart devices include smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, streaming media players, and other multimedia devices. Various developing economies like APAC, the Middle East, Africa, and South America are having high growth in the penetration of smart devices. Many factors such as economic growth, increasing literacy rate, and rising purchasing power are boosting the demand for smartphones and other devices. Hence, such factors drive the display driver IC market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Display Driver IC Market 2023-2027

The display driver IC market covers the following areas:

The report on the display driver IC market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Display Driver IC Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The growing M&A activities are an emerging display driver IC market trend. To dominate their presence in the market, several vendors of display driver IC. For instance, vendors such as Renesas and Infineon Technologies are implementing certain inorganic strategies, such as M&A. Such product launches and M&A are expected to increase the competition in the market. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the display driver IC market during the forecast period.

The miniaturization of electronic devices challenges the growth of the display driver IC market. This is due to the increase in the miniaturization of semiconductor electronic devices. To reduce the board space, manufacturers are compelled to embed over 30 different high- and low-voltage circuits and analog functions in a single chip. Resultantly, it tends to increase the manufacturing cost. Hence, vendors are forced to constantly upgrade their offerings with more advanced and compact ICs to cater to consumer requirements. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the display driver ICs during the forecast period.

Display Driver IC Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This display driver IC market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (gate driver and source driver), display Size (small, medium, and large), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the gate driver segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is a power amplifier that takes the low-power input of a controller IC and facilitates the proper high-current gate drive for a power device. Since the requirements of consumers are increasing gradually, the design and performance of the gate driver circuits are becoming crucial. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings

ams OSRAM AG - The company offers display driver IC solutions such as AS1115 LED Driver IC 64 LED matrix driver with 16 keys.

The company offers display driver IC solutions such as AS1115 LED Driver IC 64 LED matrix driver with 16 keys. Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc. - The company offers display driver IC solutions for various LCD display sizes, including LCD TVs, monitors, laptops, and other applications, including source drivers, gate drivers, timing controllers, Vcom OP, and OP buffers.

The company offers display driver IC solutions for various LCD display sizes, including LCD TVs, monitors, laptops, and other applications, including source drivers, gate drivers, timing controllers, Vcom OP, and OP buffers. FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd. - The company offers display driver IC solutions for Mobile, Tablet, Notebook, Vehicle, and Wearables.

Display Driver IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,793.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.83 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, South Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ams OSRAM AG, Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc., FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd., Himax Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, LX Semicon Co. Ltd., MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., Novatek Microelectronics Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., Raydium Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SINOWEALTH Electronic Ltd., Sitronix Technology Corp., Solomon Systech International Ltd., Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Display Size

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

