Display Driver Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 11.98 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 4.71% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

As more people look for displays with high resolution and low power consumption, including OLED screens with 4K and 8K technologies for televisions, laptops, and other devices, the need for display drivers has skyrocketed.

According to an extensive study conducted by Verified Industry Research on the Display Driver Market, the market was valued at USD 7.93 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.98 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2022 to 2030.

According to an extensive study conducted by Verified Industry Research on the Display Driver Market, the market was valued at USD 7.93 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.98 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Display Driver Market Overview

Even when the user's video card isn't being used to its full capabilities, the computer may still utilize it thanks to a display driver. By default, Windows can use most video cards to a certain extent, but without the use of a proper display driver, they cannot be used to their full potential. The screens would even have a significantly reduced resolution than usual if the proper display driver wasn't installed, which would slow down games.

Even the display screens on a smartphone need the proper voltage to function. The display drivers supply or regulate the correct voltage for these panels. The driver, a separate circuit, supports the microprocessors of any device. The market of today provides a vast range of cutting-edge technology items. There are tablets, laptops, wearables, and smartphones in the display driver market. These devices have a display driver chip that is tightly integrated. These driver chips are being used more frequently now.

As the electronics industry expands, so will the demand for display drivers. The electronics sector is expanding rapidly. There is a significant amount of consumer demand. This market's growth is what has led to the rapid adoption of digitalization. Worldwide growth in Internet usage has led to a rise in the buying of devices. The demand for many electrical devices is very strong. These explanations help explain why display drivers are so widely used.

Leading electronic manufacturers are integrating these display drivers. The need from the automotive industry is a key component driving the market for display drivers. In the automotive sector, there is a dramatic increase in the need for pricey display drivers. This sector of the economy is receiving the most investment. OLED panels in particular are in great demand in this sector. For usage in smart TVs and other components, OLED is necessary.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Mediatek, Fitipower Integrated Technology, Rohm Semiconductor, Novatek Microelectronics, Synaptics, Himax Technologies, Silicon Works, Sitronix Technology, Raydium Semiconductor, Magnachip Semiconductor, Focaltech, and Samsung Electronics.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Display Drivers Market into Driver Type, Devices, Package Type, Display Technology, and on the basis of Geography.

Display Drivers Market, By Driver Type

Display Driver IC (DDIC )



Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI )



Global Display Drivers Market, By Devices



Small Devices



Medium-Sized and Large Devices



Smart Wearables



Others





Display Drivers Market, By Package Type

Chip-On-Glass (COG)



Chip-On-Film (COF )





Global Display Drivers Market, By Display Type

LCD



OLED



Others





Display Driver Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research