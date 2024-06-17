Display for Avionics Applications Market size is set to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for automation boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global display for avionics applications market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.46% during the forecast period. Growing demand for automation is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of automatic ground collision avoidance system (auto-gcas). However, barriers to adoption of new technologies and equipment poses a challenge. Key market players include Astronautics Corp. of America, Astronics Corp., Avidyne Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., FDS Avionics Corp., Gables Engineering Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Nytric Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., RTX Corp., ScioTeq BV, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co..

Global display for avionics applications market 2024-2028

Display for Avionics Applications Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1329.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, France, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Astronautics Corp. of America, Astronics Corp., Avidyne Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., FDS Avionics Corp., Gables Engineering Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Nytric Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., RTX Corp., ScioTeq BV, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Market Driver

The global display for avionics applications market is set to experience growth due to increasing demand for advanced collision avoidance systems. Notable developments include the Naval Air Systems Command's USD12.4 million contract awarded to Boeing for Auto-GCAS flight control computer upgrades. This technology enhances the capacity of Navy Boeing F/A-18C/D aircraft to prevent controlled flight into terrain during challenging missions. NASA and the US Air Force also focus on implementing this technology in lower-performance aircraft and UAVs.

The US Air Force Research Laboratory is working on air collision prevention technology, which will eventually be integrated with Auto-GCAS to provide a comprehensive collision avoidance system.

The Displays for Avionics Applications market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing use of advanced technology in the aerospace industry. Head-up displays, cockpit displays, and multifunction displays are becoming increasingly common in modern aircraft.

Usage of these displays is crucial for improving safety and efficiency in flight. Displays play a vital role in real-time data presentation, enabling pilots to make informed decisions. The trend towards digitization and automation in avionics is further fueling the demand for advanced displays. The market for displays in avionics is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The global Display for Avionics Applications market faces regulatory challenges due to the highly regulated commercial aircraft industry. Vendors must comply with stringent regulations from organizations like the FAA, ICAO, and EASA for safety reasons. New technologies come with high costs and the need for expertise, leading to cost recovery throughout the equipment's lifecycle.

The operation of unmanned aircraft in Network Attached Storage (NAS) could increase bandwidth demand, straining civil aviation wireless communications. Innovations require significant backing from manufacturers and MRO service providers due to complex repair processes. These factors may impact market growth during the forecast period.

The Displays for Avionics Applications market faces several challenges. These include the need for high-performance, low-power displays for extended flight hours. The requirement for ruggedized displays that can withstand extreme temperatures and vibrations is also crucial.

Additionally, the integration of advanced features such as multi-touch and gesture recognition adds complexity to the design process. Furthermore, the need for compliance with aviation safety standards and regulations adds to the challenges. Lastly, the increasing demand for larger, high-resolution displays for enhanced situational awareness poses a significant challenge for manufacturers.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Civil aviation

1.2 Military aviation Type 2.1 In-flight display

2.2 Heads-up display (HUD) Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Civil aviation- The Display for Avionics Applications market caters to the demand for advanced visual systems in aircraft cockpits. These displays offer pilots essential information, enhancing safety and efficiency. They replace traditional gauges and provide real-time data, improving situational awareness. The market's growth is driven by technological advancements and increasing air traffic. Manufacturers focus on developing lightweight, cost-effective, and high-resolution displays to meet industry requirements.

Research Analysis

The Display for Avionics Applications market encompasses a range of cockpit components, including Primary Flight Displays and Multifunction Displays, available in various sizes: less than 5 inches, 5 to 10 inches, and greater than 10 inches. These displays cater to both military and commercial aviation industries, integrating into new aircraft designs. Enhanced safety and situational awareness are key benefits, with automated flight control systems and lightweight components contributing to improved avionics applications.

Modern cockpit displays offer touchscreens, wide viewing angles, and high-resolution graphics, while user interfaces ensure ease of use for pilots. Multifunction displays, Head-up displays, and Flight instruments provide essential information, outside views, and advanced features, all crucial for ensuring flight safety in the aviation industry.

Market Research Overview

The Displays for Avionics Applications market encompasses a range of technologies designed to enhance the functionality and safety of aircraft systems. These displays utilize advanced features such as full-color graphics, multi-touch capabilities, and high-resolution displays to provide pilots and aircraft maintenance personnel with real-time information. The market includes various types of displays, including primary flight displays, multifunction displays, head-up displays, and electronic flight instrument displays.

These displays are integral to modern avionics systems, enabling improved situational awareness, increased efficiency, and enhanced safety in the cockpit. The market for Displays for Avionics Applications is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for advanced avionics systems in both commercial and military aircraft.

SOURCE Technavio