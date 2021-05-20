display, the Social That Pays, Announces displayFest Headliners and an A-List Roster of Performances to Continue Virtual Concert Series

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- display, the social that pays, today announces phase two of its displayFest lineup packed with a final two weeks of celebrity performances, interactive game shows and up to $2 million in cash prize giveaways. Since the beginning of May, the virtual concert series has taken off bringing the app to more than 2 million users. The A-list roster continues into the 3rd and 4th week of the 30-day app launch event, featuring exclusive live performances from world famous Saweetie, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross as well as Lil Pump, Neek Bucks and other chart-topping artists.

To tune into displayFest, user can open their display app daily from 6-10pm ET and select the displayTV icon in the top left corner. All content is free to enjoy. Each weeknight, Sarah Pribis, former host of viral trivia app HQ, will lead interactive question and answer style games with real cash prizes ranging from $10,000 to as much as $100,000. Throughout displayFest, users can win up to $2 million in cash prizes.

Full concert lineup through 5/28 to include:

Saweetie, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Kaskade, Lil Pump, Neek Bucks, Ray J, Rich The Kid, YBN Nahmir, YG, Ice Cube, Miguel, Chinese Kitty, CJ, EST Gee, Fredo, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Cordae, Bam Marley, B Real, The Palms, Rahky, Pink Sweats, Cochise, Big Boy's Funny Motherfruckas

In addition to the concert series, display is announcing the official return of iconic dance brand 'World of Dance,' with an exclusive five-episode dance showcase airing nightly in app from May 24th - 28th. The performances will include some of the world's most recognized dance acts. This collaboration will create a platform for music to be seen, heard, and experienced across digital media, while in-person events are only beginning to resurface. The powerful combination of World of Dance and display will drive music in a way that no other company or brand has been able to achieve.

"We're excited to announce the headliners for displayFest and host the return of 'World of Dance' in celebration of the launch of our platform. It's been incredible to see the support of our user base and the enthusiasm around each week's events and exclusive performances as they've come to life," said Greg Fell, chief executive officer at display. "Now, we officially welcome the world to join display and share content with our community. Our team is dedicated to shifting the social media ecosystem and ensuring creators are fairly compensated for their content."

display recently rebranded to reflect its value to the global social ecosystem and demonstrate that the platform exists to put creators and their content on display. Highlighting the impact of its highly disruptive business model, sharing all ad revenue 50/50 with creators, display is looking to the future as it continues to recognize the talent and passion of some of the industry's top talent.

display (formerly Tsū), headquartered and developed in Norwalk, Connecticut, is a private, venture-backed, social commerce platform. display believes creators should be rewarded for quality content, unlike other platforms that share nothing. When advertisers pay display, the content creators on display earn up to a 50% award payout rate on ad revenue generated from their content. display also provides a marketplace for creators to easily sell products, which provides up to a 50% award payout rate from the affiliate commissions for eligible products sold in their display stores. The awards users earn from ad revenue and affiliate commission are added to their display award bank account every day.

