display, the Social That Pays, Announces 'displayFest' to Kick Off Consumer Launch with a Month of Free Live Concerts and $2 Million in Trivia Cash Prizes

In celebration of the platform's immense growth during its beta phase and the official market launch, display invites app users to participate in its virtual concert to give back to early adopters while continuing to provide value to creators and artists. Beginning May 3 rd , displayFest will kick off in-app on displayTV, which is at the top left of every user's content feed. It will feature a series of performances including sets from Law LBC, Bam Marley, O.T. Genasis, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Neek Bucks, Hot Boy Mafia, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Big Boy, Redman, and more – all in the week with more to be announced.

Each weeknight, Sarah Pribis, former host of viral trivia app HQ, will lead interactive question and answer style games with cash prizes ranging from $10,000 to as much as $100,000. In the month of May, users can win up to $2 million in cash prizes.

The company recently rebranded to reflect its value to the global social ecosystem and demonstrate that the platform exists to put creators and their content on display. Highlighting the impact of its highly disruptive business model, display is looking to the future as it continues to recognize the talent and passion of some of the industry's top creators.

"Since September 2019, our team has been working tirelessly to build a platform that finally recognizes the immense value and contribution content creators make to the social universe. These individuals fuel the landscape and should all positively, and directly, benefit from the monetary value they are creating," said Greg Fell, chief executive officer at display. "This launch is the beginning of an irreversible shift in the social media paradigm."

"We are so thankful to our one million beta users for supporting us throughout this journey and we know they will continue to drive our success in our full consumer launch," said John Acunto, founder and chief innovation officer at display. "These incredible artists are coming to display to share their creativity and host these concerts because they believe in our mission and the change we're trying to make for the industry."

When everyone is a creator, the world needs a social media platform that delivers value, not just reach. display is the social that pays. For more information, visit displaysocial.com or download the display social app through Apple's® App Store® for iOS devices and Google Play® for Android® devices.

About display

display (formerly Tsū), headquartered and developed in Norwalk, Connecticut, is a private, venture-backed, social commerce platform. display believes creators should be rewarded for quality content, unlike other platforms that share nothing. When advertisers pay display, the content creators on display earn up to a 50% award payout rate on ad revenue generated from their content. display also provides a marketplace for creators to easily sell products, which provides up to a 50% award payout rate from the affiliate commissions for eligible products sold in their display stores. The awards users earn from ad revenue and affiliate commission are added to their display award bank account every day.

