display, the Social That Pays, Announces Encore Week of Virtual Concert displayFest to Celebrate Over 3.5 Million Users Downloads

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- display , the social that pays, today announces an encore week of its displayFest virtual concert series in celebration of hitting over 3.5 million users downloads in its first month. The concert series previously featured performances from Lil Pump, Ray J, Kaskade and many more, highlighting the creative power of the display platform. The event's encore week will bring back some of the viewer's favorite stars with additional performances from Saweetie, Snoop Dogg, and Trippie Redd as well as G-Eazy, Miguel, Bryson Tiller, and others.

Full concert lineup through 6/4 to include:

Saweetie, Snoop Dogg, Moneybagg Yo, G Eazy, T-Pain, Trippie Redd, Bryson Tiller, Miguel, Lauren Eylise, Lil Durk, Polo G, Mooski, Jacquees, Neek Bucks, Kaskade, Lil Pump, Chinese Kitty, The Palms, Ice Cube, YG, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Aktive, YBN Nahmir, Venus X, Landstrip Chip

The app is also announcing a partnership and campaign with iHeartMedia in select markets in support of the event. iHeartMedia Los Angeles personalities Sisanie and Menace, and iHeartMedia Atlanta personalities DJ Scream, and Shelby SOS will also be joining display to share exclusive content with their listeners and further support the app's mission.

"We're excited to announce an extension of displayFest and continue to celebrate the launch of our platform with our community," said Greg Fell, chief executive officer at display. "Witnessing the enthusiasm our base has had so far has been incredible, and we are thrilled to have reached the milestone of over 3.5 million users downloads. As we look to the future of our platform, we hope to welcome more users who want to share their creativity and content with us."

To tune into displayFest, users can open their display app daily from 7-10pm ET and select the displayTV icon in the top left corner or login via displaysocial.com. All content is free to enjoy. Each weeknight, Sarah Pribis, former host of viral trivia app HQ, will lead interactive question and answer style games with real cash prizes ranging from $10,000 to as much as $100,000. Throughout displayFest, users can win up to $2 million in cash prizes.

display recently rebranded to reflect its value to the global social ecosystem and demonstrate that the platform exists to put creators and their content on display. Highlighting the impact of its highly disruptive business model, sharing all ad revenue 50/50 with creators, display is looking to the future as it continues to recognize the talent and passion of some of the industry's top talent.

For more information, visit displaysocial.com or download the display social app through Apple's® App Store® for iOS devices and Google Play® for Android® devices .

About display

display (formerly Tsū), headquartered and developed in Norwalk, Connecticut, is a private, venture-backed, social commerce platform. display believes creators should be rewarded for quality content, unlike other platforms that share nothing. When advertisers pay display, the content creators on display earn up to a 50% award payout rate on ad revenue generated from their content. display also provides a marketplace for creators to easily sell products, which provides up to a 50% award payout rate from the affiliate commissions for eligible products sold in their display stores. The awards users earn from ad revenue and affiliate commission are added to their display award bank account every day.

