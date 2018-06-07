Display Week 2018, World's Leading Event for Electronic Display Innovation, Attracts Thousands of Display Enthusiasts

Sri Peruvemba, board member and chair of marketing for SID, said numbers were up across the board which included sponsorships, symposium attendees, media and analysts, and exhibitors.

"Display Week 2018 was a huge success in terms of participation," noted Peruvemba. "There was a double-digit percent increase in symposium attendees and total attendance was nearly 7,000. We also saw a 10 percent increase in floor space. Additionally, attendance by local, national and international media and analysts increased by 50 percent, demonstrating that the week-long event is critical to understanding emerging display technologies."

The four-day Symposium featured hundreds of leading display industry papers from around the world in multiple technical sessions. It included a plenary keynote session, presentations in parallel sessions, a poster session organized around selected topics, and author interview sessions with demo models each afternoon. Also included in the event were SID's Sunday short courses and Monday seminars.

The three-day Exhibition was the premier showcase for global information display companies and researchers to unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, some of which included micro-LED, OLED, LCD/quantum dots and ePaper. More than 200 exhibitors shared and demonstrated their latest products, providing an inside glimpse into the work that's being done to yield coming technologies and trends. It also served as a prime networking venue for leading OEMs worldwide.

Special topics from Display Week 2018 included artificial intelligence; augmented and virtual reality; quantum dots and micro-LEDs; and wearable displays, sensors and devices. Other highlights included a special session on Women in Technology, CEO Forum, and the four-conference series Business Track (Immersive Experience Market Focus; Automotive Display Market Focus; Investors Conference, Business Conference).

"Exciting technology advances continue to emerge, seemingly nonstop, enabled both by those at the cutting edge of high-tech, and by those who are adapting those developments to make them useful in our everyday world," said Helge Seetzen, president of SID. "Where we really are going to see a tech explosion is in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning - especially as they pertain to the automotive field. We are seeing many developments aimed at improving technology in both human-driven and autonomous cars. This market is providing significant opportunity for new display technologies- they can be used to create more vivid displays, heads-up displays, and curved displays, which, thanks to flexible substrates, can be placed in unique ways to avoid destroying the design/appearance of the dashboard area."

Seetzen added that with all these new trends, "Display Week 2018 saw a 20 percent increase in sponsorships."

SID will be hosting Display Week 2019 in San Jose, California, May 12-17, 2019 and will be announcing registration details later this year.

For high-resolution pictures from the event, please visit SID's Virtual Press Room at: http://sid.vporoom.com/image-gallery.

About Display Week 2018

The 55th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), took place May 20-25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display technologies – their advancement, integration into products, and commercialization. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. To join SID, go to www.DisplayWeek.org. For information on exhibiting and event sponsorship, Americas & Europe, contact Jim Buckley at jbuckley@pcm411.com, or call (203) 502-8283; Asia, contact Sue Chung at schung@sid.org, or call (408) 389-9596.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the display industry. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display technology, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org .

Note to Editors: Photos available upon request.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/display-week-2018-worlds-leading-event-for-electronic-display-innovation-attracts-thousands-of-display-enthusiasts-300661735.html

SOURCE Society for Information Display