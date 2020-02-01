Display Week 2020, World's Leading Event for Electronic Display Innovation Returns to San Francisco for 2020 and Is Open for Registration

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) will host its 57th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known as Display Week 2020, June 7 - 12 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. This year's event will bring together the brightest minds in the display industry, providing insight into new display technologies in development, as well as affording a sneak peek at new products that will be hitting the shelves within the next few years. Last year, attendance topped 8,000, and this year the event will be held in the heart of Silicon Valley.

"Display Week 2019 was a huge success as we also saw significant increases in sponsorships and exhibitors," said Sri Peruvemba, SID board member and chair of marketing. "Additionally, there were over 75 local, national and international media and analysts, demonstrating that the week-long event is critical to understanding emerging display technologies. We anticipate that this year's show will be as busy and we are encouraging early registration to this extraordinary international event."

Display Week continues to be a premier showcase for global information display companies and researchers to unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, including microLED, micro-OLED, flexible and foldable OLED, e-Paper, advanced optics, and new materials for flexible displays and touchscreens. Last year's event hosted more than 200 exhibitors and 8,000+ attendees.

Additionally, Display Week 2020 will feature hundreds of leading display industry papers from around the world in multiple sessions during the International Technical Symposium. It includes a plenary keynote session, presentations in parallel sessions, a poster session organized around selected topics, and author interview sessions with technology demos each afternoon. The four-day symposium encompasses six technical tracks, with 70+ technical sessions consisting of nearly 400 oral and poster presentations. Special topics this year included augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality, machine learning for displays and sessions on printed displays.

Other highlights include special sessions, such as the Women in Technology panel, CEO Forum, and the two-day Business Conference. Considered to be the world's biggest business conference dedicated to displays, the event will focus on discussion and forecasts for key industry markets presented by leading industry analysts and global business leaders. Topics include TVs, smartphones, foldables, and emerging technologies for mobile applications. The Young Engineers Spotlight (YES) program will also be in full swing to provide a forum where young (and new to the field) engineers can share their post-education experiences in the professional world of engineering, and learn from SID peers and colleagues at all career levels. The Display Week Job Fair returns as well, featuring local and global companies.

"San Francisco isn't just another city. It's a business and technology hub that rivals any other location on the West Coast, making it highly advantageous for those connected to the display industry," noted Peruvemba. "Business gets done at Display Week – strategic partnerships are formed, next generation products are launched and tested, careers get made. From intensive learning opportunities – like the International Technical Symposium, the business and market focus conferences, and iconic keynote speakers – to more than 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest and greatest technology on the planet – to exclusive networking opportunities with global leaders to help you advance your career and expand your mind – this weeklong immersive experience has created a category of its own in the worldwide electronic display industry."

Attendee and press registration are now open. To register for Display Week 2020, please visit: http://www.displayweek.org/. Media are eligible for complimentary registration. Contact Ana Tackett, tackett.ana@gmail.com, for additional information about press registration.

About Display Week 2020

The 57th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take placeJune 7 - 12 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2020, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2020), Instagram @siddisplayweek or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

