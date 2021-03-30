Display Week 2021 Showcasing Women In Tech And CEO Forum

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular Women in Tech panel and CEO Forum will be back again for the fifth consecutive year as part of Display Week 2021. The all-virtual event, hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held May 17-21.

On Wednesday, May 19, an invaluable glimpse into the mindsets of top CEOs will be provided in a dynamic morning panel entitled: "Start-Manage-Exit." On Thursday, May 20, virtual attendees will learn about how women in technology have advanced in the field in a panel entitled: "Leadership During a Pandemic."

"Display Week, now in its 58th year, is nearly unparalleled in its longevity. The landscape of how technology leaders respond in the display industry during a pandemic is constantly changing and evolving and it is critical to hear insights from the best of the best in the field," said Dr. Radu Reit, marketing chair of SID. "We are proud to present the CEO Forum and Women in Tech panel discussion. These dynamic sessions include top business leaders and technologists, CEOs and other senior executives from internationally renowned companies who will share their personal and professional insights about what it takes to succeed in the display industry."

CEO Forum – (Pre-recorded session with live Q&A Wednesday, May 19, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. (PDT)

CEOs have a lot on their minds: They are constantly weighing challenges, opportunities, and short- and long-range plans. Our 2021 panelists, including the CEO for a company that makes thin-film transistors, the co-founder of a start-up that invented tablets for special users, and the president and COO of a company that develops air-navigation technology, will come together at Display Week 2021 to share their stories and strategies. The panel will be conducted as a pre-recorded session, followed by a live, interactive Q&A discussion with the panel members.

Moderator: Bob Raikes, Principal and Managing Editor, Meko, Ltd.

Panelists:

Ian Jenks , CEO for SmartKem, has more than 30 years of board-level experience in the industrial-technology industry and has served as chief executive officer of companies operating in the United States and Europe . He served as president of Uniphase, Inc., and as chairman of Oplink Communications, Inc., which he took public on the NASDAQ. He also spent seven years as a partner of Crescendo Ventures llp. He has been a director of Techstep ASA, a provider of managed mobile services in the Nordics; Paysafe plc., an international provider of payment processing services; and Brady plc, a provider of commodity trading software. Jenks also has served and continues to serve as a director of a number of private companies.

Women in Tech – (Pre-recorded session with live Q&A Thursday, May 20, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. (PDT)

The last year and a half brought more challenges to our world than anyone could have imagined. Our 2021 panelists, including an award-winning early stage entrepreneur, a renowned developer of lithium-ion batteries, and a business development manager for advanced display manufacturing equipment, come together at Display Week 2021 to tell their stories about leading and managing during a time of unprecedented upheaval. The panel will be conducted as a pre-recorded session, followed by a live, interactive Q&A discussion with the panel members.

Moderator: Tara Akhavan, CEO, Faurecia IRYStec

Panelists:

Margaret Kocherga , founder and CEO, Light and Charge Solutions is an award-winning early-stage entrepreneur. Her main specialty is in electron-transport materials for organic light-emitting diodes for lighting and displays. In addition to being a scientist, Kocherga is also a professional ballerina. Her career path's trajectory from the stage to the laboratory was the result of receiving a career-threatening injury. Overcoming hardships is something that she has learned to take in stride and use to fuel her success. Kocherga is currently participating in the entrepreneurial program Chain Reaction Innovations, in partnership with Argonne National Lab, to help accelerate her technology's market readiness. Her end goal is to help create a more sustainable future.

It is not too late to register and be part of Display Week 2021. For more information and to register for Display Week 2021, visit www.displayweek.org.

About Display Week 2021

The 58th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be an all-virtual event, May 17-21. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2021, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2021), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org .

