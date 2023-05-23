Display Week 2023 Opens Today in Los Angeles

Thousands of attendees from across the globe flock to Los Angeles Convention Center to see the latest and greatest in display and imaging technologies

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Display Week 2023, hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID), is now open at the Los Angeles Convention Center and features more than 200 exhibitors, an international symposium and exclusive, special events. Display Week started in L.A. in 1963, and has become the premier event for the global electronic display and visual information technology industries. The exhibition is open May 23 – 25, and the symposium ends on May 26.

(PRNewsfoto/The Society for Information Dis)

"Display Week has been, and always will be, the nexus where display and imaging technologies converge and advance," says Dr. Achin Bhowmik, SID president.

"With broad international recognition and support, our one-of-a-kind experience continues to grow along with these ever-expanding and rapidly evolving interconnected industries.

"Even after 60 years, Display Week is the place to see and be seen," he continued. "We are proud to celebrate its 60th anniversary and showcase the newest products and innovations, share the latest discoveries and concepts from the sharpest minds on the planet, and foster vital opportunities and connections for our community," he added.

Leading tech companies from around the world – including first-time exhibitors Meta and Sony – will unveil cutting-edge developments in a broad array of technologies and applications, including advances in AR/VR/MR/XR, OLED, microLED, miniLED, LCD, quantum dots, automobile technology, wearables, digital signage, ePaper and more.

The highly anticipated four-day International Technical Symposium features top scientists, researchers and members of the academic community and include live presentations as well as hundreds of leading display industry papers from around the world in multiple technical sessions. The 2023 special topics for the symposium are: sensors integration and multifunctional displays (new for 2023); augmented reality/mixed reality/virtual reality; machine learning for displays; and outdoor displays.

Highlights also include keynote addresses from top leaders from Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Magic Leap and DSCC, and pioneering visionaries will share personal experiences and lessons learned at the Women in Tech and CEO Forum panel sessions, which are free for all registered attendees.

Additionally, the SID/DSCC Business Conference – now in its 7th year – offers market insights and forecasts about a variety of topics that affect crucial links within the supply chain related to smartphones, TVs and emerging technologies.

Display Week's Innovation Zone (I-Zone) returns for its 12th year, providing a rare opportunity to small companies, startups, universities, government labs and independent research labs, to demonstrate not-yet-commercialized prototypes, proofs of concept, and new products that haven't even hit the market yet.

For more information or to register, visit displayweek.org.

Safety Precautions

SID is committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for Display Week 2023 employees, attendees and participants. We will observe safety and health guidelines as recommended by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Media Information

About Display Week 2023

Display Week 2023, the 60th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in Los Angeles, CA, May 21-26, 2023. Serving as a catalyst for innovation, information and inspiration, Display Week supports and showcases the entire ecosystem of emerging electronic display and visual information technologies, and features a world-class exhibition with hands-on demos, hundreds of scientific presentations from pioneering scientists, special sessions with today's most forward-thinking business leaders, and an annual business conference devoted exclusively to the supply chain of these convergent industries. Thousands of attendees from the R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial disciplines flock to Display Week to find out what's new and what's next. Display Week also delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, highlights market-moving trends, and provides an expansive platform for networking that enhances career and business growth. For more information about Display Week 2023, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2023), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries, and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems, and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers, immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

