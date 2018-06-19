Displaying love for your pets, via an Instagram-worthy pet birthday party

According to the market research firm Mintel, millennials focus on pets as they delay marriage and having children, and more people take photos of their pets than they do selfies [Canon 2016 Photography Trends Study].

"On Instagram alone there are nearly 200,000 posts with the hashtag #dogbirthday," said Rose Beck, CSS Industries' director of new product development. "We're in the business of helping people celebrate the special occasions in their lives, but up until now we totally neglected a really important member of the family—their pet. Our new pet party products let dog and cat lovers express their enthusiasm for their pets in a fun and inexpensive way. Plus, they're going to end up with a great photo for social media."

The Molly and Bandit Pet Party line from C.R. Gibson, a CSS Industries brand, includes everything consumers need to throw an Instagram-worthy pet celebration: birthday hats, dog bowls, treat cups, dog bandana bibs, table covers, cake toppers, "happy barkday" birthday banners, photo booth props, and more. Party themes include Tropical Luau and Fireman; products are available at crgibson.com and on Amazon.

