Display.io Launches Next-Gen Ad Units to Transform In-App Advertising for Content Publishers

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 -- Powered by AI optimization, Display.io's new ad units open incremental revenue for premium app publishers and provide exclusive inventory to advertisers.

In-App advertising has long been dominated by repurposed web ad units. These outdated ad types have led to missed revenue opportunities for in-app content publishers.

Display.io outperforms standard in-app ad placements

Today, Display.io, a leader in ad monetization for apps, announced its rebrand with the launch of a suite of innovative ad units specifically designed to meet the unique demands of mobile apps.

"Our next-generation formats guarantee incremental lifts across all key metrics for both app publishers and advertisers," says Stephen Caffrey, Founder and CEO of Display.io.

Key offerings include:

Interscroller: A full-screen scrolling format for content feed that elevates CPMs while enhancing user experience and giving advertisers 100% on-screen share of voice.

Headline Video: A unique video adhesion unit that boosts publisher earnings by outperforming standard in-feed video completion and user engagement rates for advertisers.

Leveraging Display.io's proprietary App Audience Graph and AI-driven yield optimization technology, these new formats promise to unlock exclusive ad inventory for advertisers and drive incremental revenue at higher CPMs for publishers.

"Interscroller delivers incremental demand at higher CPMs than standard ad units," says Eric Sternbach, CEO of popular chat forums app Tapatalk.

Having already established partnerships with content leaders like Tumblr and SmartNews, Display.io is poised to redefine what's possible in mobile app monetization, delivering incremental value for advertisers and publishers alike.

