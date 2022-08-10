DisplayRide and JumpRydz Partner to Deliver State-of-Art Safety to Rideshare Drivers & Passengers in NYC

DisplayRide's industry-leading Rideshare Monitoring Platform is now available at a special discount to JumpRydz drivers exclusively.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DisplayRide Inc., an innovator focused on enhancing the rideshare experience, has partnered with JumpRydz, a family focused Rideshare company and a member of the Black Car Fund, providing reliable, safe and affordable transportation to unaccompanied minors for school, camp, and other destinations, as well as carpools for families throughout the greater NYC area. The DisplayRide Rideshare Monitoring Platform (RMP) is now being offered to JumpRydz drivers at an exclusive discount.

JumpRydz

Using the DisplayRide Ridesharing Monitoring Platform, JumpRydz drivers & passengers alike can benefit from its many proactive safety features like automatic video/audio/telematics monitoring & recording, real-time cloud storage, emergency support including livestreaming, accident detection/notification and many others. JumpRydz drivers could also get better insurance rates and coverage.

JumpRydz drivers can take advantage of the DisplayRide offer by ordering at https://www.jumprydz.com/drive-with-us/dtm-zone or reaching out at [email protected] or 408.290.1936.

"Offering safety to our riders is only 50% of our focus, safety for drivers is also key to providing quality rideshare service. By enhancing safety and security in a very transparent manner on every active ride, DisplayRide's solution is aligned with our mission to not only provide safety to our riders but also offer a safe and a pleasant work environment for our drivers," said Margarita Clarke, CEO, JumpRydz.

"We are delighted to partner with JumpRydz," said Abdul Kasim, CEO, DisplayRide Inc. "Transporting children and seniors entails a level of sensitivity that goes beyond what is expected in traditional rideshare, especially when it comes to providing safety. We are pleased to collaborate with JumpRydz and deliver this level of safety to both riders and drivers."

About DisplayRide Inc.

DisplayRide's mission is to enhance the rideshare experience for riders, drivers and the rideshare companies. Founded in 2018, the company's flagship platform offers features aimed at improving safety and efficiency. For more information, please contact: (201).491.8325 | [email protected]

About JumpRydz

JumpRydz was established in 2011 with a mission to provide safe rides to unaccompanied minors and families while offering healthy, ethical, and well-paid working opportunities for individuals throughout the community. JumpRydz is committed to always putting families first, whether that's a child, senior, or another member of your family who needs reliable, safe, and affordable transportation throughout New York City. JumpRydz is honored to serve you and your family.

Contact:

Name: Margarita Clarke

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 732-839-2801

SOURCE DisplayRide Inc.