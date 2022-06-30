DisplayRide Introduces the KidSafe Rideshare Monitoring Platform™

The first purpose-built solution providing safety and peace of mind for the growing child transportation market

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DisplayRide Inc., an innovator focused on enhancing the rideshare experience, introduced the KidSafe Rideshare Monitoring Platform (RMP), the first solution to holistically address safety in the rapidly growing child transportation market.

DisplayRide Inc.

The shortage of bus drivers across the country (over 70% of school districts are experiencing severe driver shortage), inefficiencies in transporting small groups, the need for personalized rides and working parents with busy schedules,

is creating a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity in the Gig-economy. However, unlike in the traditional Ridesharing/Delivery market, transporting unaccompanied kids entails more stringent safety requirements, licensing and must ensure peace of mind to concerned parents.

The DisplayRide KidSafe RMP was specifically designed for this segment and provides a host of necessary features like automatically documenting (video/audio) every trip, monitoring the driving, tracking the physical location in real-time, automatically detecting and notifying potential accidents and more. It also provides a livestreaming capability for parents for an on-the-spot check and peace of mind. The solution can also be easily and rapidly integrated into a provider's operational infrastructure very economically. It also scales readily to tens of thousands of vehicles/drivers.

"We are delighted to be able to deliver a state-of-art safety solution that leverages our expertise in the Gig economy," said Abdul Kasim, CEO, DisplayRide Inc. "The features and economics of KidSafe make it a must-have solution for any service provider in the child transportation business," he added.

The DisplayRide's KidSafe RMP solution is commercially available and actively being deployed by service providers offering child transport services across the United States. For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About DisplayRide Inc.

DisplayRide's mission is to enhance the rideshare experience for riders, drivers and the rideshare companies. Founded in 2018, the company's flagship platform offers features aimed at improving safety and efficiency. For more information, please contact: [email protected] [1] or visit us at www.displayride.com [2]

Media Contact

Abdul Kasim, CEO

DisplayRide Inc.

(201) 491.8325

[email protected]

SOURCE DisplayRide Inc.