DisplayRide Joins NVIDIA Inception

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DisplayRide Inc. today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

DisplayRide is focused on enhancing the Rideshare – and more broadly, the Gig experience. Its industry-leading Rideshare Monitoring Platform leverages state-of-art AI and 5G technology to provide an unprecedented level of safety during every ride, and has been deployed by Rideshare drivers, fleet rentals and rideshare companies around the world.

NVIDIA Inception will allow DisplayRide to use advanced NVIDIA machine learning tools and create further differentiation; and through its vast ecosystem, Inception will also help DisplayRide accelerate its go-to-market strategy. The program will also offer DisplayRide the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"As we embark on this exciting collaboration with NVIDIA, we are thrilled to bring cutting-edge technology to our customers," said Abdul Kasim, CEO of DisplayRide. He added, "By leveraging NVIDIA's industry-leading expertise in AI and data processing, we are able to unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth, strengthening our market position and delivering greater value to our customers."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About DisplayRide

DisplayRide's mission is to enhance the rideshare & gig experience, for riders, drivers and the rideshare companies. The company's flagship platform offers features specifically aimed at improving safety and efficiency, economically, in the mobile Gig economy. For more information, please contact us: [email protected]

