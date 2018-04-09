Disposable Bag Invented for Used Feminine Napkins (MTN-2952)

She developed NECESSITY to provide a hygienic means of throwing away used feminine sanitary pads. As such, it not only reduces the chance of exposure to disease but also prevents embarrassment and offensive odors. Furthermore, it keeps public and private bathrooms smelling fresh and is environmentally friendly, discreet and easy to use. Among its other benefits are its compact size, light weight and portability. It is also convenient, effective, practical, attractive and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "After seeing used feminine sanitary pads disposed of in trash cans unwrapped, I was not only disturbed by the unpleasant sight but also concerned about the danger of spreading disease," she said.

